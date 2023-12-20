The Big Picture Migration is a heartwarming and sincere animated film that balances humor and emotion with an original and inventive story.

In what was a massive year for animation between box office blockbusters like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the critically acclaimed The Boy and the Heron, one of the genre’s last titles of 2023 is looking to take flight at the holiday box office this week. Stepping away from its usual fever-paced big-budget styles seen in previous Illumination features like Despicable Me, the wholesome new animated feature Migration embraces its big duck energy for some very heartwarming family fare this season. With this year’s Christmas Day roster not including much for kids, the animated feature starring Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Keegan-Michael Key from Oscar-nominated filmmaker and cartoonist, Benjamin Renner, modifies that with a joyfully thoughtful and touching addition to the festive variety that is a sincere blast for all ages.

Soaring into the box office on December 22, Migration assumes a slightly slower cadence in comparison to its studio's previous offerings like Sing or Minions. But it’s this characteristic that gives the movie its legs and likability. In taking this approach, Migration manages to give audiences an appreciated balance between heart and humor amid its naturalistic animation style. While it might feel reminiscent of National Lampoon’s Family Vacation and offers some darker themes, the 90-minute action-packed comedy is as original as it gets with an acute inventiveness that blends a sweet and emotional tone through some snappy comedy.

What Is 'Migration' About?

When it comes to family comedies, Migration might look and feel familiar, but it boasts an inventiveness more in line with Pixar creations thanks to its smart story and characters. From the screenplay of Emmy-winner Mike White (The White Lotus), Migration tells the story of the Mallard family who also happens to be suffering from some real-world stagnancy. Headed by Mack, voiced by a very funny Kumail Nanjiani, the feathered patriarch is content with keeping his family safe and sound at Moosehead Pond in New England. He’s so comfortable that he instills fear in his two ducklings, Dax (Casper Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal), by telling them the world outside their home is a scary one. However, his partner, Pam, voiced by a sharp-witted Elizabeth Banks, is eager to ruffle her feathers and show their kids there’s more to life than just paddling around their pond forever.

After Dax meets a migrating family heading to Jamaica where the waters shine and glow, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip and hit a destination that is far from the ordinary days they’re accustomed to. Unsure what he should do, he confides in Uncle Dan, played effortlessly and most humorously by Danny Devito, who gives him a pep talk through some very funny unintentional reverse psychology. Inspired and hoping to make a change, Mack and his family embark on a trip to tropical Jamaica. But as the family gets carried away in the fun of leaving the nest, they get lost along the way and land in New York City. As they make their way south for the winter, those well-laid plans quickly go awry and the family finds themselves making friends and one very angry, ponytailed enemy in a pretentious French chef.

'Migration's Writing Serves More Than Just Kids

The chaos that ensues might feel formulaic to children’s movies that need to dig deep into conflict, but how Migration does it is rather amusing and expands the story and its emotional tone through the Mallards. In recognizing Mack’s fears, we see the impact it leaves on his family, which further inspires the story to reach higher, more nuanced peaks for character development. Migration finds itself wading through the waters of some rather deep and weighty themes related to overcoming fears, challenges, and even death. Exploring central themes of parenthood, personal growth, and the desire to be curious through a comicality that kids respond to, Migration is all about taking adventures and overcoming one’s anxieties or fears. In many ways, it’s not entirely a kids’ movie and is rather poetic in its pensive attributes.

Renner, whose background is in hand-drawn animation, works to balance these complexities through some very smart writing and humor care of Mike White. Migration is a comedy that points strongly to a broader appeal and isn’t leaning on lazy jokes. Instead, it’s cleverly written with some genuinely funny moments from both a visual aspect and its corresponding dialogue. Sure, there are some occasional slapstick scenes straight out of Looney Tunes like Awkwafina’s very funny and straight-talking pigeon character, Chump, getting hit over and over by oncoming traffic. But as it manages to be fun and thoughtful alongside a steady stream of quirky, laugh-out-loud moments. Migration also doesn’t try too hard in its comedy or fall into the gimmicks.

This writing also gives way to some stellar voice performances that help to tell the story and bring a genuine wonder to Migration. While Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks are fantastic as the Mallard family heads, Danny DeVito as the blasé Uncle Dan is everything you expect from the icon and more, while Carol Kane swoops in as the hilarious and questionable heron, Erin. Meanwhile, Keegan Michael-Key as the fun-loving Delroy adds a sparkling energy to the Mallards that is bright and hilarious.

'Migration's Animation Style Shifts Illumination’s Standard

Brimming with beautiful cinematography and characters that are created through a more watercolor-type style than some of the harder composites seen in The Secret Life of Pets, Migration follows the studio’s standard 3D style, yet takes a more naturalistic approach. It’s this aspect that truly heightens its appeal and vibrancy, making it a charming treat for the whole family. In so many ways, the style and rendering of Migration offer audiences the least-looking Illumination film of the studio’s productions, which is not a bad thing. With animation studios needing to quickly evolve and heighten their standards, Migration manages to overcome its usual studio renderings by moving toward an intentional craft, rather than accepting what 3D graphics can give us. Because of this, the film works visually and aligns itself with recent films like Disney’s Elemental or even the watercolor-inspired styles of Wish blending 2D with 3D.

In animating every single frame for Migration through a lot of natural environment-type settings, particularly with the lighting and fog, the production looks clean and simple. Not to mention, it is an incredibly textured offering that blends the best of the studio’s art with traditional animation, and a smidge of photorealism. The overall look in Migration is distinctly expressive and sharp, allowing for a warm feeling thanks to its bright brushstroke colors blending director Benjamin Renner’s 2D mastery with Illumination’s signature vibrant visuals and exaggerated character designs.

Emerging as a refreshing addition to the animation landscape of 2023, Migration embraces a rather touching and family-oriented narrative to weave an energetic tale of humor and sincerity. It’s breezy and lighthearted but manages to hit a bullseye when it comes to the type of stories we need this season. Through its heavier subject matter and bright, colorful animation, the film flies off into a thoughtful and poetic feature that is original and highly likable. It’s the type of humor kids will appreciate while being enjoyable enough for adults. Expressive and visually memorable, Migration is a refreshing and knock-out comedy for the whole family that will leave you laughing out loud.

Rating: 8/10

Migration is in theaters in the U.S. starting December 22. Click below for showtimes near you.

