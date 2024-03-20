The Big Picture Migration is coming to Peacock on April 19.

The film explores the inner struggles of Mack Mallard, a protective father, and his family's desire for adventure and change.

Benjamin Renner, known for Yellowbird, directed this successful animated movie that surprised audiences and became a profitable hit.

Illumination is more than just the studio behind the constant adventures of Gru (Steve Carell) and the Minions in the Despicable Me franchise — and now, their most recent hit will finally be available for streaming. Peacock has announced that Migration will become a part of their catalog on April 19, allowing families to enjoy this story about leaving their comfort zone. In a year when the studio had a massive hit with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Migration slowly climbed its way to profitability, consolidating 2023 as one of the best years in the history of Illumination.

Considering how mallards can fly anywhere they want to, it could be easy to assume that they constantly explore the world while looking for a better place to live. But Migration quickly establishes how that isn't the case for Mack Mallard (Kumail Nanjiani), the anxious father who doesn't want his family to leave the home they've known for their entire lives. Pam (Elizabeth Banks), Mack's wife, supports their children's idea of moving to a different place, setting the stage for the unpredictable journey the Mallard family goes through in the animated adventure. Even Dax (Casper Jennings) and Gwen Mallard (Tresi Gazal) didn't know what to expect on their quest.

To dive deep into the story of Migration and the characters it introduced on the big screen, Illumination needed a filmmaker with plenty of experience when it comes to animated stories. Benjamin Renner directed the Mallard family's story having previously worked on Yellowbird and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales. Migration has turned out to be the biggest project in Renner's career, and it remains to be seen where he's headed next. After all, the Mallard family's adventure was an unusual success.

'Migration' Soared Around the Box Office

Migration entertained families from all over the world during the Christmas season, earning $286 million on a modest reported budget of $72 million. The movie offered a successful bit of counterprogramming, competing against titles such as Wonka and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As a family film released around Christmas, Migration managed to pick up the pace and eventually brought home a pretty penny for the studio. This year, Illumination prepares for Gru's return in Despicable Me 4.

Migration will become available for streaming on Peacock on April 19.

