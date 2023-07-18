After The Super Mario Bros. Movie took Illumination to new heights, the studio behind the Minions franchise is hoping to continue their winning streak with latest offering Migration. Taking to the skies this Christmas, the upcoming animated film promises to have the whole family flocking to theaters, with a new trailer having now been released. Written by The White Lotus creator Mike White, Migration tells the story of a family of ducks who find their winter trip to the South derailed, as they find themselves lost in New York City.

By this point, Illumination have their animated features down to an art, earning good will with audiences following a slew of hits including Despicable Me, Sing, and The Secret Life of Pets. The latest of the studio's offerings to center on a group of quirky animal characters, Migration follows the Mallards, a duck family who find themselves in a rut; while dad Mack is happy to keep the family safe in their New England pond, mom Pam is restless. With some convincing, Mack and Pam embark on a journey South for the winter with their children Dax and Gwen, as the family sets their sights on tropical Jamaica. Their plans soon go awry however, as they must overcome several obstacles standing between them and their idyllic destination.

The film's screenplay comes from White, who recently found great success with HBO's The White Lotus, bagging him Emmys for both writing and directing. White also wrote and starred in the 2003 classic School of Rock. Migration's cast includes Oscar and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) as Mack, alongside Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) as Pam. Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal lend their voices as Dax and Gwen respectively, the latter of which in her feature film debut. Awkwafina (The Little Mermaid) also joins the cast as a New York pigeon gang leader, while Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) stars as Erin the heron. Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, and Danny DeVito also star.

Image via Illumination

Who Is Behind Migration?

Migration was directed by Benjamin Renner, the filmmaker behind The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, and Ernest & Celestine, which received a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Academy Awards. Guylo Homsy is credited as co-director, best known for their work as Head of Layout and Cinematography for Sing and Sing 2. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri is credited as the film's producer. Christian Gazal serves as the film's editor, while production design comes from Colin Stimpson. Combining Illumination's trademark brand of subversive humor with striking, expressionist animation, the film promises to be a heartfelt visual treat unlike that of any in the studio's acclaimed catalog.

Migration flies into theaters on December 22, 2023. Check out the new trailer below: