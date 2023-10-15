The Big Picture Illumination's latest animated film, Migration, follows a family of ducks who get lost in New York City during their winter trip south.

The star-studded cast includes Kumail Nanjiani as the dad duck, Elizabeth Banks as the mom duck, and Awkwafina as the leader of a New York pigeon gang.

The trailer for Migration also features Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of "Out of the Woods" from her album set to release on October 27.

The movie focuses on the Mallards, a family of ducks who are stuck in something of a rut. Mack, the dad, is content with their quiet New England pond life, but his wife, Pam, is keen for something fresh. After some persuasion, Mack and Pam decide to take a trip down south for the winter with their kids, Dax and Gwen, aiming for the tropical paradise of Jamaica. However, their journey doesn't go as smoothly as planned. They encounter various hurdles and obstacles that stand in the way of their dream destination.

The film's script is penned by Mike White, who recently achieved remarkable success with HBO's The White Lotus, earning him both writing and directing Emmys. White is also known for writing and starring in the 2003 beloved classic School of Rock. The cast of Migration features Oscar and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals, The Big Sick) in the role of Mack, alongside Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect) portraying Pam. Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal provide their voices for the characters Dax and Gwen, with the latter making her feature film debut. Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, The Little Mermaid) joins the ensemble as the leader of a New York pigeon gang, while Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) takes on the role of Erin the heron. The star-studded cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, and Danny DeVito.

'Migration' Debuts a Fresh Spin on an Old Classic

Migration flies into theaters on December 22, 2023. Check out the new trailer below: