The Big Picture Tyler Dean Flores stars as Miguel, a high school junior who wants to get into fights before he moves away, in the absurd coming-of-age comedy Miguel Wants to Fight.

Miguel's friends help him come up with a plan to find someone to fight, but his attempts at fisticuffs don't go as planned, including accidentally hitting a woman in the breast.

Directed by Oz Rodriguez, the film showcases Miguel's fish-out-of-water experience in his brawl-happy neighborhood and features imaginative fight scenes and comedic moments. Miguel Wants to Fight premieres on Hulu on August 16.

Tyler Dean Flores is getting ready to throw down with the absurd coming-of-age comedy Miguel Wants to Fight. He plays the titular Miguel, a high school junior who just never gets into fights despite living in a brawl-happy neighborhood. With the help of his friends, that's all about to change. Collider is excited to premiere the official trailer for Saturday Night Live alum Oz Rodriguez's new film which showcases Miguel's many attempts, and failures, to find someone who will trade blows with him before he moves away.

The trailer wastes no time showing how much of a fish out of water Miguel is in his own neighborhood. While his friends and just about everyone have tussled at least once or twice, Miguel seems to have an uncanny ability to avoid confrontation. His closest dust-up came when he and another dude aggressively hugged each other which simply doesn't cut it. After finding out that his mom got a new job that will take them out of town for good, he wants his closest friends to do one last thing for him before they have to part ways - help him get into a real, knock-down-drag-out slobber knocker.

Luckily, his three besties, the indomitable David (Christian Vunipola), rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis), and quick-tonged Srini (Suraj Partha), are all ready to help. They offer him some sage advice when it comes to duking it out with others including, most importantly, having a plan. Miguel Wants to Fight shows its pure absurdity through Miguel's imagination where he envisions himself in epic anime-like duels or as a Bruce Lee-like figure easily dismantling his foe by punching him in the butt. His actual attempts at fisticuffs are far from ideal though. He decides against battling his first opponent because he's in a cast, and he accidentally hits a woman in the breast as he's trying to rumble with his second opponent. Although Miguel's friends prepare him for his first fracas by encouraging him to visualize the clash and punching him in the face to ensure he's not afraid, his final opponent goes worse than the rest when he helps the old man rather than hurting him.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: First Three Episodes of 'Secret Invasion' Head to Hulu

Oz Rodriguez Brings His Comedic Chops to Hulu With Miguel Wants to Fight

Rodriguez directs Miguel Wants to Fight which was written by Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano. Although not typically a feature film maestro, the Emmy winner has a wealth of experience directing in comedy, helming segments of SNL and episodes of The Last Man on Earth, Kevin Can F**k Himself, A.P. Bio, and, more recently, Pete Davidson's Bupkis. His previous film, the 2020 Netflix horror comedy Vampires vs. The Bronx, won over critics to the tune of a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90%, proving he's more than capable of creating humorous hits of his own.

Rounding out the cast of Rodriguez's coming-of-age film are Raúl Castillo, Dascha Polanco, and Andrea Navedo. Rodriguez also produces the film alongside Murder Mystery 2 director Jeremy Garelick as well as Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon. Jimmy Price and Michael Glassman serve as executive producers.

Miguel Wants to Fight debuts on Hulu on August 16. Check out the exclusive trailer and poster below: