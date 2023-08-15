The Big Picture Miguel Wants To Fight is a Hulu action comedy about a teenager named Miguel who wants to experience his first real fight before moving to a new city.

The movie is filled with references to popular movies and anime, such as Bruce Lee, Mortal Kombat, and One Punch Man.

The film is directed by Oz Rodriguez and features a talented cast including Tyler Dean Flores, Dascha Polanco, and Andrea Navedo. Catch it on Hulu on August 16.

One day away from its official release on Hulu, Miguel Wants To Fight depicts its protagonist as the world's strongest fighter — in the animated world at least. Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) finds his strength inside the world of One Punch Man envisioning himself to be his own superhero One Punch Miguel. The one-minute promo clip depicts the teenage protagonist closing his eyes and imagining himself to be an animated superhero with the classic One Punch Man cape, taking down everyone with a single blow. In the same One Punch Man animation style, Miguel's character takes references from the popular anime including its silliness and insane depictions of strength. The promo even goes as far as illustrating Miguel's animated hero as One Punch Man's Garous, sharing a similar red eye and stern brows.

What's Miguel Wants To Fight About?

The new Hulu action comedy follows Miguel and his three best friends David (Christian Vunipola), Cass (Imani Lewis), and Srini (Suraj Partha). Things for Miguel change as a combination of events turn his life upside down, including the possibility of losing his friends as he moves away. Living in a neighborhood where fighting is embedded in everyday life, the teenager finds that he has yet to be in a real fight himself. Wishing to change that, the three high school juniors enter into a series of misadventures as Miguel looks to get into his first fight ever before he moves into a new city.

Image via Hulu

The coming-of-age movie is filled with a multitude of references to fighting icons and media like Bruce Lee, Mortal Kombat, One Punch Man, The Matrix, and more. Eager to search for his inner strength and the confidence to face off against an opponent for a battle, the 17-year-old studies and looks into the most powerful fighters from the fantasy worlds of movies and anime.

Miguel Wants To Fight is written by Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano. The film is directed by Oz Rodriguez, who also directed Vampires vs. the Bronx. Additional cast includes Dascha Polanco, Jordyn Owens, Thomas Whitcomb, and Andrea Navedo. Executive produced by Michael Glassman and Jimmy Price with producers Ryan Bennett, Molle DeBartolo, Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon.

Miguel Wants To Fight will be available for streaming starting Wednesday, August 16 on Hulu. In the meantime, check out the new promo below: