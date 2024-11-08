As Grey’s Anatomy gears fans up for its return with Episode 7, “If You Leave,” next Thursday, things aren't looking so good for Midori Francis’ Mika Yasuda. Fans will recall that in the latest episode, Yasuda, who was super exhausted after work, was driving her sister Chloe home from the hospital when she dozed off at the wheel and …you know the rest. It should be noted that Yasuda has been working double to make up for the break she took to care for Chloe, who has cancer.

With such an ending, who would blame fans who can’t sit still till next week’s episode? Thankfully, ABC has dropped a sneak peek of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, Episode 7, showing just how bad things are for Yasuda. In the clip, Yasuda’s colleagues went nuts, especially Jules (Adelaide Kane), who became more than a friend to Mika not long ago. As the docs work on the unfortunate patient, she starts coding, prompting Jules to lose her calm. Still, the professionals must put aside their emotions under such intense circumstances.

Grey’s Anatomy's upcoming episode will also set up Jake Borelli’s exit after seven years as Levi Schmitt. Schmitt informed bosses Richard and Bailey and his best friend Helm that he’d accepted a peds research position in Texas. Furthermore, the logline for Episode 7 hints that he will ask new partner James “a shocking question that could impact their future.”

Midori Francis Exits Ahead of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21

Yasuda’s fate has already been decided in Grey’s Anatomy, as news of Francis’ impending exit circulated in May when it was announced that she would not continue as Yasuda in Season 21. The actress has portrayed the character for the past two years, joining the series as part of the new batch of interns who arrived at the hospital in Season 19.

Before Francis’ exit, she will take on a guest role, leaving behind being a series regular. As for why she's departing, reports reveal that she wants to pursue other opportunities, and it comes after it was announced that Jake Borelli is also exiting after nearly a decade on Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, Episode 7, airs on November 14 on ABC. Check out the recently released promo for the episode above.