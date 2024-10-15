With Halloween just around the corner and so much horror on the docket for the spooky season and beyond, Blumhouse is ready to haunt New York Comic Con once more. This Friday, October 18, the BlumFest panel will return with first looks at some of the biggest projects the production giant has to offer, from big screen frights to small screen terrors. Ahead of the event's start this Thursday, October 17, the horror company shared that this year's festivities will be hosted by a starry duo, as multi-talented comedian Nicole Byer takes on emcee duties on horror auteur Mike Flanagan plays the panel's special guest moderator. Everything is set to unfold at 2:30 at the Javits Center's Empire Room.

The panel will mostly be dedicated to Blumhouse's 2025 theatrical film slate, which promises to be the company's biggest yet as it celebrates its 15th anniversary. Leading the lineup will be Leigh Whannell's hotly-anticipated Wolf Man, which will premiere a new trailer ahead of a Q&A session dedicated to unraveling the Invisible Man director's vision for his classic monster movie adaptation. Christopher Landon's Drop will also get an exclusive first look and Q&A with the director and the film's star Meghann Fahy, while Jaume Collet-Serra's The Woman in the Yard starring and executive-produced by Danielle Deadwyler will also share its first footage. Rounding out the film slate is M3GAN 2.0, which will feature a Q&A with Allison Williams and a special message for NYCC attendees from the killer doll herself.

Blumhouse will also offer a preview of its first-ever foray into video games - Fear the Spotlight, a survival horror game styled after 90's teen horror movies and PS1-era classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. The company established a branch dedicated to developing games in 2023 in hopes of bringing its brand of scares to an interactive medium. Notably, it has also been a pursuit for James Wan and Atomic Monster, whom Blumhouse is partnered with, meaning there are plenty of possibilities for games based on both companies' horror titles. For now, Fear the Spotlight will get a trailer at the panel ahead of its release on October 22.

Mike Flanagan and Blumhouse Make Perfect Partners for NYCC

Image courtesy of Photagonist at TIFF

Flanagan is the perfect guest moderator to take on the Blumhouse slate at NYCC, given his own status as a modern horror icon with beloved series The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher and fan-favorite horror features like Hush and Doctor Sleep. He's also set to become a big piece of the puzzle for the company's upcoming film releases after taking the reins of The Exorcist franchise from David Gordon Green. His wildly different take comes after the failure of Green's The Exorcist: Believer which led Blumhouse to begin retooling in hopes of salvaging the franchise. Though we likely aren't getting a look at his vision at this year's event, Flanagan sees it as an opportunity to make his scariest film yet while still honoring William Friedkin's all-time classic.

NYCC will run from October 17 through October 20 at the Javits Center, though BlumFest will begin at 2:30 p.m. on October 18 in the Empire Room. Stay tuned here at Collider for more from the event as it comes out throughout the weekend.