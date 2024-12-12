When it comes to modern genre filmmakers, there's arguably no one as popular as writer-director Mike Flanagan. Over the last decade, he’s made chilling cult classics like Oculus and underrated gems like Doctor Sleep. However, there's been one adaptation that recently entered the conversation the director revealed he wanted to tackle, but it never saw its time in the spotlight. That would be a DC Comics film based on the Batman villain Clayface. Even though it has seemed like a killer pipe dream over the last couple of years, Flanagan’s Clayface film finally had the green light from DC Studios.

According to sources close to the production, via Variety, Flanagan will be writing the project. Although there's no word yet about who would be directing Clayface. The filmmaker has become very busy of late, ever since his Netflix deal ended in late 2022. Flanagan’s next critically acclaimed Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, is set for release in May. Then, after that, he'll be at the helm of the next Exorcist film from Blumhouse, which will be released in March 2026. With Clayface expected to shoot early next year, it's most likely not going to be Flanagan behind the camera and a director for the film will be announced very soon. It was also recently announced that the filmmaker would be producing a new Carrie adaptation for MGM and Amazon. That's another point against Flanagan directing. The last point of interest in this production is The Batman’s Matt Reeves will be producing Clayface.

What's ‘Clayface’ About?

There are no specific plot details for Clayface yet. We don't even know what continuity it will be in. Whether it’s The Batman’s crime-noir world, the new DCU or in a separate elseworld universe remains to be seen. However, we can piece together a few feats of clay from what Flanagan has teased in the past about what he would want his DC film to be. When he originally discussed the idea of Clayface on his social media in 2021, Flanagan described it as a “standalone” nightmare and had the vibe of a “horror/thriller/tragedy”. That's right in Flanagan's wheelhouse. It was later reported in early 2023 that a meeting took place between the filmmaker and DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. This may or may not have happened, but another tidbit of information which came from this was that Clayface wouldn't necessarily be a villain in the film. Any more insight about the potential project had remained quiet until now. The main version of Clayface in the comics is Basil Karlo, who was a struggling actor in Gotham. After a tragic accident, Karlo gains the ability to shapeshift and begins a life of crime. Sometimes he's written as a straight-laced bad guy, while other instances portray him as a more sympathetic figure looking for a cure. He's one of the oldest Batman villains, debuting in 1940. Since then, the character has made countless appearances outside the comics. Mainly in TV shows like Harley Quinn, The Batman (2004), Batman: Caped Crusader and Batman: The Animated Series. The latter of which teased the true horror potential of the villain in heartbreaking episodes like “Feat of Clay”, “Mudslide” and “Growing Pains”.

‘Clayface's Horrific Mudslide Begins Now

While fans wait for more information on this upcoming Flanagan-written Clayface film, you can brush up on the villain by streaming Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn and The Batman (2004) on Max. Batman: Caped Crusader is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Clayface is featured in one episode in its debut season and this is the most recent appearance of the character.