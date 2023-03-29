Earlier today, Deadline and other outlets reported that horror maestro Mike Flanagan had made overtures to Warner Bros. Discovery about a potential Clayface film. Inside sources claimed the director had pitched a new feature revolving around the Batman villain that would show the character in a new, less villainous light. Furthermore, Flanagan and his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy were said to have met personally with James Gunn and Peter Safran to propose the idea as part of the executives' first phase of the new DCU - Gods and Monsters. However, with rumors swirling like crazy, Flanagan finally put the rumors to bed on Twitter.

"Re: CLAYFACE - the news today is entirely speculative," Flanagan wrote. "When or if something like that ever becomes real, I promise I'll tell you guys." That seems to kill any chances, as of now, that he'll be part of some new spin on the Rogues Gallery member, but it does leave some questions about Matt Reeves's The Batman - Part II. Deadline also heard conflicting reports that scripts within DC were in flux and that Clayface could be in play for the sequel film which could explain some of the confusion. Previously, Reeves was also reportedly working on bringing the Rogues Gallery to life with films focused on Clayface, Scarecrow, and Professor Pyg, but this latest news could mean they'll first make their debut in the Reeves sequel.

It's possible Flanagan and Macy did meet with Gunn and Safran, but nothing is close enough for either party to announce yet. Flanagan, for his part, has expressed interest in directing a film on Clayface in the past. In an episode of the Script Apart podcast, he mentions even pitching a Clayface movie years ago, but nothing really stuck with producer Jon Berg.

DC and Flanagan Fans Would Love a Project Helmed By the Director

Flanagan clearly loves the DCU and a project in collaboration with Gunn and Safran would be worth getting excited for. The director has won his way into the hearts of horror fans with a number of hit series and films, from his unique take on Stephen King with Doctor Sleep to his beloved Netflix series Midnight Mass. A Clayface film would fit right in with the motif of the Gods and Monsters which also sports some more unique projects like Creature Commandos and a Swamp Thing film.

Even if that doesn't become a reality, Flanafans still have a lot to look forward to from the director, however. He'll be tackling the work of King once again with an adaptation of the seemingly unadaptable The Dark Tower, and he still has The Fall of the House of Usher on the docket for this year. He and Macy are also entering a different streaming environment going forward, taking their scares to Prime Video following the expiration of their Netflix deal.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Flanagan's projects and the future of DC.