Filmmaker and storyteller, Mike Flanagan, has never had a problem finding top-tier talent to fill out his call sheets. Across film and television, the director has worked alongside names like Kate Siegel, Matthew Lillard, Carla Gugino, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Mary McDonnell, and more, adding to his so-dubbed “Flana-fam” with every newly announced project. In 2023, Flanagan added a handful of new names to that list when he welcomed the arrival of his dark horror-drama, The Fall of the House of Usher. Working alongside longtime Flanagan collaborators like Bruce Greenwood and Samantha Sloyan, new face Malcolm Goodwin was ushered into the tight-knit family.

In the Netflix project, Goodwin played the younger version of a character portrayed by Carl Lumbly, whose previous Flanagan credits include Doctor Sleep. While some may think it would be difficult to break into the dynamics of a cast that’s so used to working alongside one another, Goodwin says that he would be absolutely game to do it all over again. During a short but sweet chat with Collider’s Aidan Kelley, while making his way down the red carpet of the Saturn Awards, the Reacher star said that he would “1000%” sign up for another Flanagan-led production if the opportunity presented itself.

Goodwin Reveals the Flana-Fam Member Who Put Him Up for the Role