Stephen King adaptations have become a dime-a-dozen, but one of the more difficult ones to make has been an adaptation of his classic novel series The Dark Tower. But King has recently provided an update on the next iteration of these books, which are set to be turned into a television series by horror auteur Mike Flanagan. While details on the series remain slim, King himself seems to have high praise for Flanagan's work.

While storylines are unknown, King talked about the series itself on an episode of the King-centered podcast, The Kingcast. Flanagan is "the King Whisperer," King joked on the podcast. The horror master also revealed that he had seen scripts for the series, as well as pitches for certain aspects of it. King seemed to laud the work being done by Flanagan, adding:

"I've seen screenplays and pitches, and [Flanagan] starts where he should start, and the beats are perfect. Just perfect."

It Has Been a Long Road for 'The Dark Tower'

King's novel series has not been without its faults and flaws. Unlike most of his works, which are straight horror books, The Dark Tower franchise follows a gunslinger, Roland Deschain, who lives in a Western world incorporating fantastical elements. As a gunslinger, Deschain embarks on a mission to find the mythical Dark Tower located a