Typically, when an individual's reputation hinges on freaking out people, it does not bode well. However, for filmmaker Mike Flanagan who has carefully honed his reputation on exactly that brew, it simply bodes well for horror audiences who long for his works. The writer-director has significantly loved and acclaimed projects to his name, like Absentia and Doctor Sleep. The filmmaker is no stranger to bringing horror to television as well, with shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass bearing his mark. Now, Flanagan has been handed the reins to adapt Stephen King’s book series, The Dark Tower, and the fan-favorite genre director has some significant plans.

King's The Dark Tower has proven a hard nut to crack in the past. However, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter recently, Flanagan was quizzed about his vision for the adaptation, and whether it would be a television series or as a movie. Responding, the director revealed his intention to swing both ways, saying, "That thing's launching an oil tanker. But we're working on. It was stalled first by me moving from Netflix to Amazon and stalled again by the strikes. It's progressing, and we're further along than we've ever been on it. I do see feature components to some of the other stories, but the main storyline is ongoing series."

Given the complex nature of King's literary universe, it makes sense that the adaptation of The Dark Tower series will span both television and movie. The Dark Tower follows the tale of mid-world's last gunslinger, Roland Deschain, in his search for the fabled Dark Tower. With eight books and over 40 years of other stories, The Dark Tower would require a significant amount of attention to develop. With Flanagan attached to deliver on the next installment in The Exorcist franchise, some might wonder if either project would suffer. “Oh, it’s not in the way. They coexist very well," the director assured fans previously. "I think the trick with The Dark Tower is just it’s still just takes an enormous amount of time to get going. But we’re further along than the last time we spoke.”

'The Dark Tower' - A Difficult Adaptation To Pull Off

King's work with The Dark Tower is deeply appreciated, and as such there has been an almost ever present appetite to see his work come to life on-screen. It finally did in a 2017 feature led by Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, albeit the film drew mixed feelings from many quarters. Prior to the 2017 Sony production, the adaptation was J.J. Abrams and his production company, Bad Robot. It would ultimately be dropped and picked up by creative trio Akiva Goldsman, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer. Despite a variety of plans to bring the adaptation to screen for Universal, the project would be hamstrung by budgetary issues between the studio and its creatives.

