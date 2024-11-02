Mike Flanagan is considered to be one of the greatest forces in modern horror working today. His contribution to the genre is well-appreciated, ranging from limited series like The Haunting of Hill House to film adaptations such as Doctor Sleep. But much like any other director, he had to start somewhere. Before these beloved horror hits, Flanagan spent the first few years of his career making indie films with little to no crew or funding. There are a couple of films he had made or was involved in when he was still in university as well as a fresh graduate — one of which is Ghosts of Hamilton Street. This film, though nearly impossible to find online, is something that the director expresses gratitude for. And this little indie film may not have ever been made if it weren’t for one unlikely thing: pizza.

Mike Flanagan’s Filmmaking Journey Started in University

Flanagan shares many behind-the-scenes anecdotes and advice on his blog site, which is a valuable resource for his fans as well as aspiring filmmakers. One question asked was about Flanagan’s student films and early start in filmmaking, including his indie project, Ghosts. The horror director said that instead of pursuing his dream film degree at university, he originally took up an education track due to his parent’s advice. During his time as an undergraduate, Flanagan still wanted to make his dream happen, so he decided to take up film-related electives, before going on to write scripts and share ideas with his production company at the time: Sugarbaby Productions.

During his university days, he made a couple of student films, although these were something that he wasn’t particularly comfortable putting out, claiming that they were just simply not his best works. Right out of university, however, Flanagan put out his third film (though he considers it as his first), Ghosts of Hamilton Street. Now, being an indie filmmaker, finding funding was going to be a difficult task. But for Ghosts, the now-esteemed director got funding in a pretty unique and unbelievable way.

‘Ghosts of Hamilton Street’ Got Funding Because of Pizza

Image via FlanaganFilm

Finding funding for any indie film production is almost always a challenge, and young Flanagan’s situation was no different, though he sometimes had help along the way. For instance, one of his teachers, Steven Yeager, told his students that if they wrote a feature film, he would try to get some help producing it. But for his little film Ghosts, the situation was different. Flanagan describes Ghosts as The Twilight Zone-esque, where it follows a washed-up alcoholic who begins to notice that people in his life are disappearing without a trace. The story was, in a way, derived from Flanagan’s life, specifically about how his friends had gone on to graduate, but not him. The filmmaker has always used his stories and films to cope with and process tough emotions and situations, and the early Ghosts was no different.

In his blog, Flanagan mentions that Ghosts became largely possible because of a good friend from Towson University. One night, that very friend got hit by a Papa John’s delivery car while he was crossing the street. Understandably, his friend settled with the famous American pizza chain and actually ended up receiving quite a lot of money as a result. The friend then decided to invest in Flanagan’s Ghosts, which was a big help in making the film possible. Without this ridiculous situation unfolding, Flanagan would have most likely had a much longer time searching for investors and securing funding, potentially slowing down the trajectory of his career.

