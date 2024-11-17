It’s no secret that Mike Flanagan is a Stephen King fan — he’s directed two generally well-received adaptations with his third, The Life of Chuck, coming out next year, and he's stated countless times that King has always been a hero of his, as a writer. So it’s no surprise that he’s taken a page out of King’s book by subtly creating his own shared universe. The fictional towns of Derry and Castle Rock are featured in several of King’s books, and die-hard fans know to look for the number 19 in any of his post-Dark Tower works. The “Flana-verse” isn’t quite as expansive or as narratively connected, but all but two of his projects have a single, recurring object in common: The Lasser Glass from Oculus.

Oculus was Mike Flanagan’s second feature-length film and arguably the one that first made people sit up and take notice of the new director. The Lasser Glass is the haunted mirror at the center of the movie that causes so much trauma for Karen Gillan’s and Brenton Thwaites’ sibling characters, but for eagle-eyed viewers, it also haunts the backgrounds of the majority of Flanagan's other works.

Mike Flanagan Keeps Hiding the Lasser Glass in His Works

Oculus is a 2013 film that follows the story of two siblings (Gillan and Thwaite) and their interactions with a cursed mirror since childhood that causes horrible tragedies for all who own it. It took four years for Mike Flanagan to release another movie after Oculus, but he returned with not one, but three movies in one year. Although 2016's Hush and Before I Wake don't include the Lasser Glass, Flanagan included the mirror in the background of Ouija: Origin of Evil — it can be spotted precisely at 1:07:00 when Doris (Lulu Wilson) walks through the basement. This kicked off Flanagan’s habit of including some variation of the mirror in every one of his projects since then. In total, the mirror from Oculus appears in nine of Flanagan’s works (10 if you count the short film on which Oculus is based). Let's take a look at where, and when, you can see each other reference to the horrifying mirror.

After Ouija: Origin of Evil, Flanagan referenced the Lasser Glass in Gerald’s Game, but not how you’d expect. The literal mirror isn’t in the movie, but the shape of the headboard to which Carla Gugino is handcuffed is the same as the frame of the mirror. In 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House, the Lasser Glass appears again as a literal mirror hanging on the main floor of the manor, and it can be spotted best in the very first episode at 00:37:25. Doctor Sleep also includes the actual mirror hanging in the Overlook (look for it around 2:00:00), but it’s harder to see in The Haunting of Bly Manor, where it’s in the very back of the attic at the very beginning of episode seven. The mirror technically appears most often in Midnight Mass because it’s in the background of the scenes in the rec center, but it’s also only partially visible behind the curtain of the stage. But a reference to the mirror actually appears two different times in The Fall of the House of Usher — first as an actual mirror in Verna’s bar (46 minutes into episode 1), then as a tattoo on the chest of Owen (Rahul Kohli). Finally, the Lasser Glass is in the basement of Brightcliffe Home, best seen at about 46 minutes into episode 6 of The Midnight Club.

Mike Flanagan Keeps ‘Oculus’ Alive Through Easter Eggs

Now, it's important to note that the Lasser Glass from Oculus isn't officially part of the narrative of any of these other works. There are fan theories, of course, that the mirror is also the cause of the horrific things that happen in Flanagan's other stories, but they're mostly just for fun. But there is a specific reason Mike Flanagan keeps putting the Lasser Glass into his other movies. In a 2024 interview with Daily Dead, Flanagan explained that he'd like to make a continuation of Oculus, but there's some "murkiness" with the rights due to the original distributor, Relativity Media, going bankrupt. Flanagan hides the mirror throughout his various projects in order to keep interest in the glass' mythology alive in case a sequel is ever greenlit. The director says that what he liked about Oculus was that, "The number of stories was limitless. You could tell stories backward and forwards in time that would be as individual and unique as the person encountering the mirror."

So, even if Oculus fans have to wait a while before they ever get a sequel or prequel, it sounds like Flanagan plans to continue sneaking the Lasser Glass into his future works. And with so many upcoming projects, including a TV adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie, the mirror will have plenty of Easter Egg opportunities to stay alive and haunt our screens.

Oculus is available to stream on Pluto TV in the U.S.

