The Big Picture Horror fans rejoice! Mike Flanagan is set to revamp The Exorcist franchise with a radical new take that will leave audiences stunned.

Flanagan's Exorcist movie will not be a sequel to Believer but will offer a fresh perspective within the existing Exorcist universe.

After David Gordon Green's Believer struggled, Universal scrapped plans for a trilogy.

Hold onto your crucifixes, folks. The Exorcist franchise is getting a major shake-up after last year's The Exorcist: Believer left audiences extremely underwhelmed. Enter horror guru Mike Flanagan, who’s set to write, direct, and produce what Blumhouse is calling a “radical new take” on the series, four weeks after he was reported to be thrashing out a deal. The movie will be set in the Exorcist universe but won't be a sequel to Believer. Nearly three years ago, Universal dropped a cool $400 million on a megadeal to churn out a trilogy of Exorcist films, originally set to be directed by David Gordon Green. But after Green's Believer struggled at the box office, those plans were aborted. Despite pulling in $137 million at the box office, the movie got roasted in reviews, and now it’s gathering dust on the studio shelf.

In steps Flanagan, the horror maestro behind spine-chillers like Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, and TV hits like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House. Flanagan is no stranger to Blumhouse, having previously terrified audiences with Oculus (2013), Hush (2016), and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016). In a statement, he explained how stoked he was to step into the shoes of the role of director on the film.

“The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting."

“Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it,” added Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse.

What Does This Mean for the 'Exorcist' Franchise?

Well, we can say goodbye to those Believer sequels that nobody really wanted. Ellen Burstyn might have made a nostalgic comeback, but even her star power couldn’t stop the unholy display at the global box office. The original Exorcist from 1973 remains a horror classic, snagging 10 Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture. Now, with Flanagan at the helm, we can finally look forward to a fresh dose of demonic horror that promises to be anything but a holy horror show.

There is currently no release date for Flanagan's Exorcist movie. Watch The Exorcist: Believer on Prime Video now.

The Exorcist: Believer When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who's been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago. Release Date October 6, 2023 Director David Gordon Green Cast Ellen Burstyn , Leslie Odom Jr. , Ann Dowd , Raphael Sbarge Runtime 121 minutes Main Genre Horror

