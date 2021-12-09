With principal photography just a few weeks away, intrepid horror director and writer Mike Flanagan has revealed the first wave of casting news for The Fall of the House of Usher. The Netflix miniseries will be an eight-episode event derived from various works by Edgar Allan Poe. Flanagan says that for this project Intrepid Pictures has "assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history" of the production company. Flanagan took to Twitter to announce the first five names featured in the new series as well as to share some information about who each of these heavy hitters will be playing.

First up is legendary actor Frank Langella who will be playing Roderick Usher, listed as "the towering patriarch of the Usher Dynasty." Langella's filmography is vast and includes Frost/Nixon, The Americans, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Next up is a familiar face for Flanagan fans: Carla Gugino, who played matriarch Olivia Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, will be "front and center" in The Fall of the House of Usher according to Flanagan. This marks their fourth project together, after both Haunting series and the film Gerald's Game. Flanagan did not reveal who exactly Gugino will be playing in the new show, but lists her as a "dear friend and invaluable collaborator."

The first casting announcement also features the iconic Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher. Madeline is noted as Roderick's sister and "the hidden hand of the Usher Dynasty." McDonnell is well known for her work on the sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica, as well as several films including Donnie Darko and Dances with Wolves. The Fall of the House of Usher will also feature Carl Lumbly as investigator C. Auguste Dupin. Lumbly has worked with Flanagan in the past on Doctor Sleep, a 2019 horror film based on the Stephen King novel of the same title. Lumbly has also worked with McDonnell on Battlestar Galactica.

The final casting announcement for today is none other than the incredible Mark Hamill. Hamill is most known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy and its sequels, as well as voicing several animated characters including The Joker across various Batman projects. Flanagan did not reveal who Hamill will be playing in the series, mysteriously stating that his character is "surprisingly at home in the shadows" — perhaps a reference to his cameo in the FX series What We Do in the Shadows.

The Fall of the House of Usher will be Flanagan's fifth Netflix series following The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and the upcoming The Midnight Club. The series is set to begin filming in Vancouver, Canada in just a few weeks, and Flanagan plans to share more of the lengthy cast list tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

