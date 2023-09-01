The Big Picture The Fall of the House of Usher continues Mike Flanagan's tradition of releasing Netflix horror series for Halloween, but it is not part of the Haunting series.

Like the Haunting seasons, the series is based on literature (Edgar Allan Poe) and explores psychological motivations of characters in a contemporary setting.

The show features returning actors from Flanagan's previous projects, along with new additions, and will stand as its own limited series with over-the-top tropes and macabre elements.

Mike Flanagan’s tradition of releasing Netflix horror series just in time for Halloween continues in 2023 with The Fall of the House of Usher. Except for 2019, every year since The Haunting of Hill House, we are blessed with a spooky TV show where Flanagan is creator, writer, and director. The Fall of the House of Usher is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name, also incorporating elements from some of his other most famous tales. Since “House” is in the title, there may be some doubts or expectations regarding its placement in the Flanaganverse, more specifically, if this series belongs in the Haunting series. The short answer is no — but here’s a little more scoop on the topic.

What Does 'The Fall of the House of Usher' Have in Common With the Haunting Series?

Well, firstly, the series is about a house — and not just any house. In the short story on which Flanagan's Fall of the House of Usher is based, the house is also a character with a journey, very much like Hill House and Bly Manor. Like the two Haunting seasons that precede it, The Fall of the House of Usher is also based on a work of literature. Given Poe's source material, Flanagan’s trademark of diving into the psychological motivations of his characters can therefore be expected as well. Flanagan’s tendency to modernize literary settings is also present in The Fall of the House of Usher, bringing this story to a contemporary setting. He has previously done this with Hill House taking place in the present day, while Bly Manor was set in the 90s.

Flanagan’s use of actors from previous projects is also present in The Fall of the House of Usher, with it probably being the project with most returning actors. Kate Siegel, who stars as Camille L’Espanaye, started working with Flanagan in Oculus. After getting married, they worked together in Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Gerald’s Game, the Haunting series, and Midnight Mass. Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas, who will portray Verna and Frederick Usher respectively, have also appeared in the latter two with Gugino also starring in Gerald’s Game. This King adaptation also starred Bruce Greenwood, who will play the main role of Roderick Usher. Frequent collaborators Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, and Zach Gilford from Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club will also make appearances as several of Poe’s characters.

How Will ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Be Different From the Haunting Series?

Since The Haunting is known to be an anthology series, having Flanagan make this a third outing of the show would be the logical way to go. But it has been established that The Fall of the House of Usher will stand on its own as a limited series, the way Midnight Mass did at the time. Unlike the crowing jewel of the Haunting series, Hill House, Fall of the House of Usher will not necessarily be based on one single book. It will be similar to Bly Manor, which was largely based around the Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw but included aspects of several of James' short stories. Likewise, The Fall of the House of Usher will incorporate more of Poe’s works, mainly by including Carl Lumbly’s C. Auguste Dupin, a detective who appears in several of Poe’s stories, but not in The Fall of the House of Usher. We can also expect to see elements of Poe's "The Raven," "The Premature Burial," and "Annabel Lee."

Flanagan himself makes it very clear, stating that while Hill House and Bly Manor are houses with ghosts, the House of Usher doesn’t have these apparitions, thus not being a haunting. The Fall of the House of Usher will rely on craziness, over-the-top tropes, and the macabre, setting it apart from Hill House and Bly Manor. He compares The Haunting series to a “sad, sweeping violin ballad,” with The Fall of the House of Usher being more “like rock and roll.” Also, Flanagan is working with some new faces this time around in addition to his regulars. Among the newcomers is the aforementioned Lumbly, Mary McDonnell, playing Roderick’s twin sister Madeline Usher, Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, who plays Arthur Pym – a character from yet another Poe story –, and Paola Nuñez from the Resident Evil TV series.

Flanagan is a craftsman. Every film, TV show, and/or franchise he gives life to is carefully crafted and developed with its own personality. He could be churning season after season of the Haunting series with the risk of diluting the concept and tiring the audience but, fortunately, he isn’t. For the time being, there are no plans of releasing a third Haunting season, but Flanagan’s happy that people are enthusiastically wanting for more. A third outing of The Haunting is highly unlikely at this point, since Flanagan and partner Trevor Macy signed a deal with Amazon, moving their production company, Intrepid Pictures, to their Prime Video streaming service.

Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher drops on Netflix on October 12.