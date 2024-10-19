Spooky season is the time when horror movies and TV shows take center stage. Since there’s a lot to watch, starting in July, I usually try to fit in a wide array of horror films, plus the almost-yearly outing of American Horror Story, and whatever spin-off of The Walking Dead I have pending to catch up on. But, ever since 2018, there’s a miniseries I can’t pass up on watching during October, and that is Mike Flanagan’s miniseries that started it all – The Haunting of Hill House.

I found myself attracted to rewatching The Haunting of Hill House each October at three different, escalating stages. At first, simply because I loved it since the first viewing, and because the series occurs during Halloween season – plus, to find the hidden ghosts! The next time around, because of what the show represented about facing my fears. And finally, after the pandemic, because it also helped me deal with loss. With each rewatch, I’ve grown fonder of The Haunting of Hill House, and no Halloween season will pass without watching it again.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Is Both Festive and Fearful All at Once

With its climax – which is basically half its episodes – spreading over October 31 and November 1, The Haunting of Hill House is Halloween perfection. If you love watching films and shows that take place chronologically over Halloween and whose decor, vibe, and atmosphere truly reflect a trick-or-treat scenario – The Haunting of Hill House is it. Through little details like Shirley’s (Elizabeth Reaser) son wanting to dress up as Daredevil for Halloween, or her trying to get rid of nagging trick-or-treaters, the seasonal atmosphere is well-established.

For most of my adolescence and my twenties, I was afraid of watching horror media. But, on the way to my thirties, I realized that witnessing these stories was an effective way of coming to terms with what truly scared me – the dark, the restlessness, and the uncertainty of things. In this sense, I found The Haunting of Hill House to be a reflection of those themes. The frightful experiences that the Crains go through individually – whether they’re supernatural or real – reaffirm that Halloween is not only about the horrors, but also about facing them to be able to overcome your fears.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Is a Gateway To Dealing with Loss

2020 was a complicated year, to say the least. Being quarantined during that year’s Halloween, watching The Haunting of Hill House for a third time was a whole different experience. COVID-ridden and with my father in the hospital, this rewatch prepared me for what was about to come. With the final moments of “Silence Lay Steadily” focusing on Steve (Michiel Huisman) and Hugh (Timothy Hutton) saying their goodbyes, the show bridged the farewell I didn’t get the chance to have directly with my dad.

The Crain family is plagued with heartbreaking deaths, with their father making the ultimate sacrifice in favor of their survival. It’s a bittersweet sensation, because Hugh didn’t get to fully reconnect with his sons and daughters, but he got to reunite with Liv (Carla Gugino) and Nell (Victoria Pedretti), and that’s how perfectly imperfect life is. In covering the five stages of grief through a horrific emotional roller coaster, The Haunting of Hill House became a gateway to dealing with loss. After all, what’s the worst earthly horror you can imagine besides losing a loved one to tragic and unexplainable circumstances?

Not only is watching The Haunting of Hill House during Halloween season appropriate, but also mandatory. Besides taking place during the last days of October, the 10-episode miniseries has an evil mansion, ghosts, possessions, and jump scares that are still effective upon each rewatch. It’s a unique experience in which the season’s spookiness meets a truly touching ghost story that takes place in “the most famous haunted house in America.” In a way, I could say each Halloween, Flanagan takes the audience trick-or-treating, then through a house of horrors, and finally to a graveyard – processing the fun, the dread, and the relieving acceptance that the season brings.

The Haunting of Hill House can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

