Writer-director Mike Flanagan has quickly become one of the biggest names in horror with films like Hush and Gerald’s Game, and thought-provoking series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. His latest work, The Fall of the House of Usher, is loosely based on Edgar Allen Poe's short story of the same name and hits Netflix on October 13. Many of the usual members of the Flanaverse like Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, and Rahul Kohli will star, but the question remains whether we will see the return of one of the hallmarks of Flanagan's work: his show-stopping monologues. Monologues have been a staple of the horror genre throughout history, from Norman Bates in Psycho, to Toni Collette’s iconic tirade in Hereditary. They can be used to tell a character’s backstory, reveal a killer’s motivations, offer an explanation of the supernatural goings-on, or further explore thematic elements. If you’ve watched even one of Flanagan’s four series, you’ll be able to tell he’s fond of monologues, and though they can be divisive among viewers, they're often some of the most impactful and memorable parts of his work.

What Makes a Mike Flanagan Monologue

In Flanagan's four Netflix original series — The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club — horror reveals itself little by little. Jump scares are used sparingly but to great effect, and supernatural elements are typically used as a backdrop to explore real issues like grief, addiction, trauma, religion, and illness (both mental and physical). With extensive ensemble casts, it’s impossible to delve into the inner lives of each main and supporting character, but a well-placed monologue effectively reveals the essence of a character and their role in the story. Monologues are sometimes used to put into words the unusual, terrifying events unfolding, often through the more cynical characters who attempt to rationalize the inexplicable rather than allow themselves to believe in the supernatural.

Flanagan has acknowledged and defended his penchant for lengthy monologues despite the pushback he’s received. In a 2022 interview with DiscussingFilm, when asked what inspires him to bring this theatrical element to his storytelling, he said, “Soliloquy and monologue, I think, are art forms in and of themselves. I respond to them when I see it done well. It makes an incredible impact on me… I love an opportunity to employ those tools and to see an actor, if an actor is capable of it, really grab the audience by the hand and walk them through a full journey.”

Throughout his series, Flanagan uses monologues as a way to provide a backstory for the supernatural, like Bly Manor’s Lady of the Lake and Father Paul’s (Hamish Linklater) pilgrimage in Midnight Mass. They’re used similarly in The Midnight Club, in which a group of terminally ill teens tell each other scary stories as a means of entertainment and of coming to terms with their impending deaths. These kinds of monologues are essential in driving the larger story forward, but some of Flanagan’s best are those that come about organically, as a character pours their heart out to another or has a personal breakthrough, making for many poignant, thought-provoking scenes.

Mike Flanagan's Monologues Stick With You

Flanagan’s first and possibly most beloved series, The Haunting of Hill House, has several memorable monologues, the most impactful of which takes place in the series finale. After Nell’s (Victoria Pedretti) death, she’s finally able to speak openly and honestly with her siblings as a ghost in a way she never could when she was alive. It's the only time all five adult Crane siblings are reunited, finally forced to confront their shared trauma stemming from their time at Hill House. Not only does Nell explain the mystery of the Red Room, but comes to terms with her fate in Hill House, forgives her siblings, and urges them to reframe their perspective on death and the very concept of time. It’s the culmination of the entire series, the pinnacle of Pedretti's already incredible performance, and leaves with us the beautiful adage: “Forgiveness is warm, like a tear on a cheek.”

One of the standout monologues in Flanagan's second limited series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, takes place in Episode 6, “The Jolly Corner,” in which Jamie (Amelia Eve) comforts Dani (Victoria Pedretti) with an earthly metaphor about the moonflower. Dani is plagued by the guilt of having indirectly caused her ex-fiancé’s death, and with her monologue, Jamie reminds her of the realities of human mortality and how death allows for new life to emerge. The typically curt, introverted Jamie shows a vulnerable side that Dani has never seen before, and as she speaks we watch Dani’s facial expression transform into one of love and yearning. It’s a touching moment that makes the emotional gut punch of Jamie and Dani’s fate even more devastating.

Midnight Mass is one of Flanagan’s most monologue-heavy series to date, and its most significant ones are performed in a single take. Childhood friends and social outcasts Erin (Kate Siegel) and Riley (Zach Gilford) reconnect as adults and ask each other one of the most persistent questions in Flanagan’s work: what happens after we die? Riley, an atheist, and Erin, a Catholic, have rather different perspectives on what awaits them in death. Their conversation is a microcosm of the show itself and the larger philosophical questions it poses about faith, morality, and the afterlife. It’s a long one to be sure, lasting almost 10 minutes total between the two of them, but an insightful look into the beliefs of two characters whose lives have been defined by trauma and tragedy, growing closer together through their shared vulnerability. There are a number of other noteworthy monologues throughout Midnight Mass, like Leeza’s (Annarah Cymone) speech to Joe Collie (Robert Longstreet) and Sheriff Hassan's (Rahul Kohli) recounting of his experience as a Muslim police officer, but Erin and Riley’s come full circle in the final episode, making it the most memorable of the series.

Aside from the spooky stories the kids tell each other in their covert meetings, The Midnight Club has comparatively fewer naturally occurring monologues than Flanagan’s previous work. Their group therapy meetings allow for some shorter ones that help establish the characters, but Spencer’s (Chris Sumpter) monologue in which he confronts his mother is a definite standout. Unlike the majority of the other teens at Brightcliffe who have some form of cancer, Spencer has AIDS, and was disowned by his devout Christian family when he was forced to come out as gay after his diagnosis. Ever since he began staying at Brightcliffe, his father was the only member of his family to ever visit him, and Spencer still harbors resentment towards his mother. After Anya’s (Ruth Codd) death, Spencer reflects on his own circumstances, realizing he feels fulfilled among his chosen family at Brightcliffe, no longer yearning for his mother’s love or acceptance. It’s a breakthrough moment for Spencer and another example of Flanagan’s proclivity for exploring religious trauma and the harmful consequences of blind faith on marginalized people in his work.

Monologues Are Essential to Mike Flanagan's Storytelling

Though monologues have always been a part of the horror genre, Flanagan's monologues can be divisive among horror fans, but he continues to stand by them. In the aforementioned DiscussingFilm interview, he shared his hopes to continue doing monologues, saying "I get constant pushback about it because, I think, the executive world and the marketplace have short attention spans. And we were conditioned by a lot of entertainment, to go from thing, to thing, to thing, to thing, and faster and faster cuts, and less and less rewarding of patience. I will always push back against that trend." With the upcoming release of The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the work of one of the most prolific and macabre writers in the history of American literature, hopefully, Flanagan will stick to his guns.

From The Haunting of Hill House to The Midnight Club, Flanagan never fails to deliver powerful, if lengthy monologues that elevate his already layered storytelling. The abundance of monologues across his four series bring forth extraordinary performances from the many actors in the Flanaverse like Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, and Hamish Linklater that will stick with you long after the credits roll. They are essential in unpacking the various themes and social issues Flanagan likes to tackle in his work, intertwined with elements of the Gothic and supernatural. Flanagan's series are not something you tune in to just for a quick scare, but for something that will force you to confront your own fears and attitudes toward death and painful human emotions like guilt, shame, resentment, and grief.