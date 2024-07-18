The Big Picture Mike Flanagan's Hush finally gets a digital release on August 27, 2024, through Shout! Studios.

The home invasion slasher follows writer Maddie as she battles a crossbow-wielding intruder in a gripping tale of survival.

Director Mike Flanagan expresses excitement for fans to finally rent or purchase Hush digitally and hints at more to come.

Mike Flanagan is the modern king of the horror genre. Whether it be his films like Oculus and Doctor Sleep or his ambitious TV projects like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, no filmmaker can match his diverse filmography in the genre. However, even as Flanagan's popularity grows, one of his lesser-known films, Hush, starring Kate Siegel, is rarely talked about. The slasher was released on Netflix to little fanfare in 2016 despite some stellar reviews. It was then removed from the streamer in early 2023 when the license expired with no new home. Horror fans have gone over a year without a way to watch Hush, but thankfully that is about to change as this genre gem finally has a Digital release date.

It was announced by Flanagan that Hush would be released by Shout! Studios in collaboration with the director’s Intrepid Pictures and Blumhouse on Digital on August 27, 2024. The film will be available to rent and purchase on all major VOD platforms across the United States and Canada. As previously reported, Hush will also be getting a Blu-ray release in the near future, but there's still no release date.

Given that Shout! Studios are doing the digital release, it's a safe bet that their horror-centric sub-label Scream Factory will be handling the physical media release. Flanagan expressed his excitement over the news, saying:

“Hush is one of the projects that is closest to my heart, and I cannot think of a better home than Shout! I’m so glad that people will finally be able to rent or purchase the film digitally. I’ve always loved how Shout! Studios champions and treasures their titles, and I also cannot wait for what’s to come… fans of Hush are going to have much to celebrate!”

What Is ‘Hush’ About?

Hush is an old-school atmospheric home invasion slasher that follows a deaf-mute writer Maddie (Siegel) trying to crack the story for her next book. However, when a masked man with a crossbow chooses her as his next target, Maddie must get creative in a whole new way if she wants to survive. On the surface, this is arguably Flanagan's simplest and most digestible film. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't have the thrilling twists and turns of one of his more well-known haunts, like The Fall of the House of Usher. Hush is an edge-of-your-seat ride with direction as fierce as its lead performance. This role made Siegel, who's about to make her directorial debut in the next V/H/S film, the genre icon she is today. Also, for fans of Midnight Mass, Hush shares an eerie connection to that masterful miniseries.

What Is Mike Flanagan's Next Project?

Flanagan is returning to film soon with another Stephan King adaptation, The Life of Chuck. It will premiere at The Toronto International Film Festival later this year. However, the director's next horror film will be the newest installment of the Exorcist franchise, which has a release date in March 2026 through Blumhouse. This would be exactly 10 years since he first worked with the production company on Hush. They last worked together for the underrated supernatural prequel, 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil.

