When Blumhouse acquired the rights to Halloween, one of the first things Jason Blum did was call Mike Flanagan to see if he'd be interested in doing the next film. Flanagan was already a known name in horror thanks to the likes of early works such as Absentia and Oculus, but Halloween and the legacy of Michael Myers would have been huge for his career. Alas, as he once told Bloody-Disgusting, he was unable to come up with a good concept. He was okay with this, though, saying, “In a lot of ways, Hush was my riff on the beautiful simplicity, silence, and tension, suspense that Halloween is. All of my love for Carpenter’s film is poured into that.”

Coming out in 2016, Hush is one of Flanagan's scariest movies. This year, after an absence from streaming services and DVD, it's back in a special collector's edition. The DVD set is loaded with bonus features, but the best one of all is an entirely different cut of the film. Known as the Shush Cut, Flanagan says he loves this version of the movie even more. If you thought Hush was terrifying before, I dare you to watch the Shush Cut.

'Hush' Is One of the Best 21st Century Slashers

It's understandable why Mike Flanagan made Hush partially as a love letter to John Carpenter's Halloween. Its overwhelming success in 1978 is what made the slasher subgenre so popular that it dominated the 80s. Sadly, the slasher era died out as every new release became a bad sequel or a predictable, trope-filled clone of something better. In 1996, Wes Craven reinvented the slasher with Scream, which ushered in a new wave, but by the early 2000s, the same old ideas ended that too.

Hush didn't come out in an era where slashers were what horror fans were after. What made it work was that it wasn't your typical slasher. To hear the quick synopsis that Hush is about a man in a white mask stalking a woman at her house at night, some may be tempted to roll their eyes, but Hush takes what you've seen a million times and turns it on its head. He does so by, one, making his protagonist not your typical final girl, but a deaf woman named Maddie (played by Flanagan's real-life wife, Kate Siegel). Hush also upends the low expectations of the villain by having the masked man (John Gallagher Jr.) remove his mask in the very first act. By doing so, he's letting Maddie know that it doesn't matter if she sees his face because she's not going to survive the night.

Mike Flanagan Worked on a Shush Cut of 'Hush'

Ahead of the Shush Cut of Hush, Flanagan and Siegel sit down for an intro where they explain to the viewer what they're in store for. Mike Flanagan originally wanted to make Hush black-and-white, but costs and concerns over the ability to sell such a movie nixed that idea. Recently, while being shown a black-and-white cut, Flanagan noticed that the score was missing. Those showing it to him said this was just a rough cut but would have the score added later, so Flanagan kept watching, only to discover that he and everyone else in the room loved this version.