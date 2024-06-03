The Big Picture Hush, the 2016 slasher film from Mike Flanagan, is finally getting a physical media release after leaving Netflix without a new home.

When it comes to modern horror filmmakers, no one is as beloved as Mike Flanagan. The director has given us traumatizing films like Oculus, Doctor Sleep, and Gerald’s Game, alongside masterful shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. However, one of his lesser known gems is Hush. The slasher starring Kate Siegel was originally released on Netflix in 2016, but has since left the platform without finding a new streamer or having a Blu-ray release. However, that’s about to change as Flanagan has teased that Hush has not only finally found a new streaming home, it will soon be getting a physical media release.

While talking to Slash Film, Flanagan said, “We took it back because I really value physical media. And Netflix, by policy, it does not work in their business plan. So we took it back. We do have a new home for it. I can’t say where.” The Gerald's Game director would continue on, “I can say there will be a physical release, and that there will be a lot of really awesome surprises that we’ve been working on for a year to make this release awesome. It’s something that will be really exciting.” He would finish saying, “If you’ve been looking for Hush and it’s nowhere to be found, it will be back soon. It will be everywhere. You’ll be able to stream it. You’ll be able to have it in your collection, and it’s gonna be worth the wait because we did some really awesome new stuff for it.” As of now, Flanagan’s contract with Netflix had ended in late 2022 before his Intrepid Pictures signed a first-look deal with Amazon. While both Haunting seasons got Blu-ray releases, no other Flanagan Netflix project got a physical edition. This includes Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, which the streamer canceled after just one season, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Those were traditional Netflix originals, unlike Hush, so it's safe to say we’ll probably not get physical releases of them anytime soon, if ever.

What’s ‘Hush’ About?

Hush is a sleek home invasion slasher that follows a deaf-mute horror writer, Maddie Young, who has to defend her isolated home from a masked killer. While that’s a pretty standard set up for a slasher, nothing is ever simple with Flanagan, as his staple atmosphere is on full display here. This is all the while Siegal gave off a performance that stunned horror fans and fiercely showed that the genre's next great final girl had arrived. Hush isn’t even available to rent or buy on VOD at the moment. So, hopefully, this modern classic will be re-released sooner rather than later for horror fans, old and new, to be reminded of why nothing compares to Flanagan’s eye for artful scares.

What’s Next For Mike Flanagan?

While we wait for more details on Hush’s physical release and what streaming platform it’ll end up on, Flanagan has just finished filming his next Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, which features an all-star cast of Matthew Lillard, Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, David Dastmalchian, Tom Hiddleston, and Siegal. It has also been announced that he’ll be the next director to take on The Exorcist franchise for Blumhouse.