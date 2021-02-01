Horror superstar Mike Flanagan continues to be one of the busiest creators in the genre. The director revealed the cast of his upcoming Netflix series The Midnight Club, which includes some familiar faces from his previous work as well as A Nightmare on Elm Street heroine Heather Langenkamp. He also paired the announcement with a nifty teaser image of a bookshelf lined with old hardcovers bearing the names of the cast on their spines.

Flanagan dropped the reveal in a Twitter thread earlier today, in which he also announced that The Midnight Club would be entering production in the very near future. The show is set to be an anthology series based on the novels of Christopher Pike, who penned a number of teen horror novels in the 80s and 90s, including the 1994 novel of the same name about a group of terminally ill teenagers who meet every night to tell each other scary stories. Along with their nightly storytelling ritual, the members of the Midnight Club make a pact that whichever of them is the first one to die will attempt to contact the others from beyond the grave. Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota are on board to play the titular group of storytellers. Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights, Midnight Mass), Samantha Sloyan (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), and Matt Biedel (Narcos: Mexico, Midnight Mass) have also joined the cast in unspecified roles, continuing Flanagan’s tradition of hiring actors with whom he has previously collaborated. Finally, Langenkamp is on board to play the “enigmatic” doctor who runs the hospice where the Midnight Club resides.

Flanagan just recently finished production on another Netflix series, Midnight Mass, about an isolated island town that begins to experience strange occurrences after the arrival of a mysterious preacher. Filming on the series wrapped last December, which could put the show on target for a debut later this year, although the official release date is still TBA. For more on Flanagan, read about which Stephen King project he recently had to step away from.

