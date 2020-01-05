Director Mike Flanagan Says His New Netflix Series Begins Filming in 2020

0

Everything is coming up Mike Flanagan in 2020. The director is already teasing the projects he has lined up for the next calendar year, which includes production on his forthcoming Netflix series Midnight Mass. The last we heard about Midnight Mass was all the way back in July 2019 when the series was announced but things went quiet since Flanagan’s previous feature film, Doctor Sleep, was gearing up for a theatrical release and taking up focus.

Now, we can finally focus on all things Midnight Mass. Flanagan hopped on Twitter over the weekend to give a status update about his 2020 workload. First up: Flanagan shared with his followers he is heading back to Vancouver to finish work on The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next installment in what’s becoming a Haunting anthology series following 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House. Per the director, once work on Bly Manor officially wraps, production and filming will begin on Midnight Mass and it’s happening later in 2020.

Heading back to Vancouver to finish THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, and to start MIDNIGHT MASS. 2020 is already shaping up to be pretty damn busy… can’t wait to show y’all what we’re up to. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) January 4, 2020

We still don’t know too much about the series aside from the plot (no casting news, no production photos to clue us in to the show’s vibe, etc.). Deadline noted in their July report is as follows: “An isolated island community experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.”

Flanagan also revealed he’s been building up to this project for quite some time — since 2016’s Hush, to be exact. In the comments below Flanagan’s update, one follower asked, “Midnight Mass? Based on the book that showed up in Hush and Gerald’s Game?” to which Flanagan replied, “The very same.”

The very same — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) January 4, 2020

Midnight Mass was teased right in front of our very eyes? We’ve always known Flanagan was a master of putting the devil in the details but this incredible Easter egg reveal has me wanting to go back and rewatch everything he’s done for other clues. Either way, keep your eye on Midnight Mass because this Netflix series sounds like one of his spookiest projects yet.

2020 is going to be a biggie for Flanagan, so make sure you get caught up on all the news about him with news on The Haunting of Bly Manor and the Doctor Sleep sequel he’s got in the worked currently titled Hallorann.