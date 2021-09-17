In just a decade, Mike Flanagan turned from a filmmaker wannabe to one of the most influential voices in contemporary horror. Flanagan’s first feature film, Absentia, had to be crowdfunded to see the light of day, but now Flanagan keeps signing big-budget contracts to produce his movies and TV shows, with an enviable collection of successes in his career. That’s the most challenging part of ranking Flanagan’s work, as there’s not even a single lousy production in the filmmaker’s history. Sure, some of Flanagan’s films and series hit harder than others, having a staying effect that’ll forever haunt our sleepless nights. Some productions can also be flawed, unable to give fruition to Flanagan’s ambitious storytelling for one reason or another. But Flanagan has been, so far, incapable of delivering something that we couldn’t recommend to horror fans.

Ranking all of Mike Flanagan’s films and TV shows, then, is less about creating a distinction between the good and the bad but pointing out in which productions the filmmaker was better able to mix the terrors of the night with the aches of the human condition. So, the following ranking has the ambitious task of evaluating how each of Flanagan’s films and series crafted a cohesive experience while also using horror to explore human trauma. While it’s perfectly fine to disagree with some of the ranking positions, we’ll try to justify each entry, aware that all of these films and series deserve to be appreciated anyway. Let’s get to it then; it’s time to wake some ghosts.

RELATED:‌ The 50 Most Iconic Horror Villains Ranked

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Image via Universal

There’s not a single redeeming quality on 2014’s Ouija. From planning to execution, Ouija fails even to be a generic horror movie, as it has inconsistent pacing, awful character development, and bland scares. However, with a box office of more than $100 million, a sequel to Ouija was bound to happen. Lucky for us, Flanagan was chosen to helm 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil, a film that delivers one of the most impressive course-corrections in the history of cinema. Ouija: Origin of Evil has everything that the original movie didn’t, with a terrifying tale that still finds time to discuss how ghosts represent human hope of getting in touch with the loved ones we lose along the way.

If you are looking for a classic horror story, Ouija: Origin of Evil won’t let you down, perfectly capable of standing together with James Wan’s Insidious or André Øvredal’s The Autopsy Of Jane Doe. Why rank it so low on this list, then? Well, while there’s a lot to love about Ouija: Origin of Evil, this is still a movie constricted by the limitations of a franchise, something that doesn’t give Flanagan a lot of breathing space. Even if it’s a solid horror experience, Ouija: Origin of Evil feels a little bit too classic to rise above Flanagan’s bolder projects.

Before I Wake

At the same time that Flanagan directed Ouija: Origin of Evil from a script he wrote with Jeff Howard, the duo worked on a second script together. Contrary to Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016’s Before I Wake gave Flanagan total creative freedom, which allowed him to craft the unique concept of a boy whose dreams come true. Before I Wake explores how our mind creates nightmares from our suppressed memories, allowing Flanagan to introduce an original monster with the Canker Man. Nevertheless, the monster is not the most disturbing aspect of Before I Wake, as the film also asks how far we would be willing to go to spend one last moment with a dead loved one.

While Before I Wake is not the first story about parents dealing with the death of their infant child, the film does a great job in shifting the focus to the living and their actions, showing how terrifying the consequences are of putting memories before present life. Unfortunately, Before I Wake crumbles in the third act when Flanagan transforms the dark fantasy into a full-blown horror movie that never has the same emotional impact. Even worse is the unnecessary exposition put in place to make sure the public understands every nuance of the story. Nevertheless, regardless of its shortcomings, Before I Wake is a magical tale about grief, a theme Flanagan explores in-depth in all his work.

Absentia

Flanagan’s first film, Absentia, was funded entirely via a Kickstarter campaign, showing how little money there was to produce an ambitious feature-length project. Flanagan used his own home as a set and counted on a terrific cast to make the most of Absentia. Even so, the micro-budget still hurts the film, as it stops Flanagan from delivering the climax the film builds up.

Absentia is the story of a pregnant woman (Courtney Bell) dealing with the disappearance of her husband (Morgan Peter Brown), supported by her addicted sister (Katie Parker). However, Absentia is also about creatures that live under bridges and kidnap humans for evil purposes. When the film leans on the horrors of human life, Absentia is desolating, but once the focus shifts to the creatures, it becomes easy to see how the crew didn’t have the money they needed to awe the public. Flanagan is smart enough never to let the creatures be in the center of the spotlight. Still, it feels like Absentia is missing something when the credits roll, like a final unnerving take that reveals the dreadful reality the film teases. Without the ending it promises, Absentia stays behind other Flanagan productions.

Gerald’s Game

Image via Netflix

Stephen King’s novel Gerald's Game follows a woman cuffed in a bed by her husband right before he has a heart attack. With no neighbors to hear her screams and no way to get rid of her cuffs, the woman starts to reflect upon her life and the abusive relationship she had both with her husband and her dad. Gerald's Game is a novel that happens mainly in a single room and inside a character’s mind, so we wouldn’t expect it to become an engaging visual experience. Even so, Flanagan’s adaptation of Gerald's Game is as thrilling as it is gut-wrenching. Flanagan uses some clever tricks to bring Jessie’s (Carla Gugino) inner monologues to life, and the story is so attentively crafted that it feels like King’s novel was always supposed to become a film.

Where Gerald's Game sin is in being too faithful to the original material. We all love King’s work, but we've got to admit the master of horror has some issues with giving proper endings to his novels — It, Dreamcatcher, Under the Dome, I’m looking at all of you! Unfortunately, Flanagan’s adaptation reproduces a plot twist that it’s hard to swallow and, worse, takes the focus away from Jessie’s inner struggle, just for the sake of a horror thrill. As a result, Gerald's Game’s final minutes reduce the impact of a story that’s all about a woman’s liberation, and it would be best if Flanagan took more creative liberties with the adaptation.

Doctor Sleep

Almost four decades after The Shining became one of the greatest classics of horror cinema, Doctor Sleep hit theaters with the dual intention of continuing Stanley Kubrick's vision and, at the same time, including the fantastic elements of Stephen King's original book. Few directors could tackle this challenge and be successful, but Flanagan does precisely that. On top of uniting Kubrick’s and King’s voices, Doctor Sleep is a big-budget horror film that incorporates elements of adventure and fantasy in order to appeal to a wider audience while still building complex characters and dealing with their inner demons. It’s fascinating, layered, and unfortunately a little too ambitious for its own sake.

Even if Flanagan does a wonderful job with Doctor Sleep, the movie stretches the limits of public attention during three hours that jump from contemplative reflection to action set-pieces. Considering that Flanagan cut a lot of details from the original novel to make its massive story fit the film, we could wonder if Doctor Sleep wouldn’t be a better fit for a limited series format, so it would have the time to explore the rich universe in a more cohesive fashion. Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is a worthy adaptation of King’s novel, but it’s still too uneven to be considered the best film in his career.

RELATED:‌ The Collider Podcast - 'Gerald's Game' and Why Mike Flanagan Is One of Horror's Best Directors

Hush

Image via Netflix

Flanagan did his fair share of adaptations, but Hush is an original screenplay he wrote with Kate Siegel, who also stars in the film. The fact that Hush was publicly praised by Stephen King and by the director of The Exorcist, William Friedkin, should highlight how well-crafted and nerve-inducing this home-invasion slasher is, breathing new air into an overused story format. All the expected elements are present in Hush: a masked killer, a lonely woman, a big house in the wilderness. However, by making the heroine Maddie (Siegel) deaf, Flanagan can flex his editor’s muscles by manipulating both sound effects and silence.

While some of Flanagan’s productions seem to struggle with the weight of the filmmaker’s ambition, Hush is a self-contained story with a clear purpose and a sharp execution, and it wouldn’t be too much to say this is one of the best slashers ever made. There’s no lack of blood dripping from knives, but the characters are developed just enough so you care about them without losing the focus of the cat-and-mouse game that’s being played. Hush is not yet Flanagan at its peak, but from now on, this ranking will count a lot more with nitpicking just to order the last few entries.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Image via Netflix

The anthological sequel to The Haunting of the Hill House repeats the success of the first miniseries by crafting an extremely satisfying narrative in which layered characters must face the ghosts of their own pasts. With small details hidden in each scene and a great mystery that reveals itself little by little, The Haunting of Bly Mansion takes the viewer on a temporal journey that helps us understand that ghosts are nothing but the materialization of the traumas and regrets we all carry in our lives. On top of all that, the romance of Dani (Victoria Pedretti) and Jamie (Amelia Eve) might be one of the most touching love stories in the history of television.

However, Bly Mansion doesn't always achieve Hill House’s level of cohesion. Although Flanagan created the series, the series production involved multiple directors, partly explaining why some episodes feel uneven. The narrative structure of Bly Manor also doesn’t help with cohesion. While there is a central haunting in Bly Manor, the series often deviates from the main path to explore ghosts that are secondary to the main plot, increasing the potential confusion of watching such a fragmented story. Even so, Bly Manor is one of the most audacious series available on Netflix, and it deserves all the praise it gets.

Oculus

The best film in Flanagan’s career was only his second. After Absentia gathered a lot of public interest, even with the limited budget, Flanagan made a deal with Blumhouse to transform one of his student short films into a full feature. The resulting movie, Oculus, is one of the most elegant horror films ever crafted. Oculus follows the battle of a brother (Brenton Thwaites/Garrett Ryan Ewald) and a sister (Karen Gillan/Annalise Basso) against a cursed mirror, both when the two are still children and again when they are fully grown adults. Instead of a linear structure, the movie constantly shifts from the present to the past, as the misadventures of the adult siblings mirror the events of their childhood.

The movie’s structure is not the only element of Oculus that echoes the source of evil, as Flanagan brilliantly plays with the viewer’s perception to drag the audience inside the ghost story. The entity in the mirror can never touch its victims directly and, instead, alters their perception to make them act against their will. Oculus distorts its images to make you question what’s real or not, just as the characters inside the movie wonder the same. Oculus is a rare film that manages to share the horrifying experience of its plot with the viewer, with a lasting impact that you’ll carry long after watching it.

The Haunting of Hill House

Image via Netflix

With a fantastic cast that includes a team of children surprisingly capable of handling challenging scenes, The Haunting of Hill House charms audiences with the drama of a family trying to move on with their lives after living in a haunted house, which led to the suicide of the mother of five. Navigating through different decades to build its mystery, each episode is written to fulfill a goal of its own, rather than just being a cut-out piece of a grand narrative. Instead of underestimating the audience's ability to follow complex narratives, the series plays with the passage of time and gradually offers the pieces for the great puzzle it intends to assemble. Mike Flanagan's total creative control, which includes directing all episodes, also gives the series an enviable technical consistency.

With the Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan was able to use the freedom of a limited series to dive deep into the real horrors that haunt our lives without neglecting some pretty good scares. The anachronic structure he had previously used in Oculus is also refined to the most in Hill House with such care that the series becomes one of the most impressive horror productions ever made. It will be hard for Flanagan to make anything better than Hill House, but we sure hope he does.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'The Haunting of ...': Haunted House Stories We Want Mike Flanagan to Tackle Next

Share Share Tweet Email

'Sleepless in Seattle' and the Problem with Parasocial Relationships Nora Ephron's breakout romantic comedy indulges in fulfilling one-sided fantasies, ignorant of the seedier underbelly on parasocial relationships.

Read Next