Writer and director Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself in horror thanks to his consistent output of movies and shows praised by critics and audiences alike. His work frequently includes adaptations of novels from horror masters, including Stephen King and Edgar Allan Poe, and he's skilled at putting his own spin on familiar tropes. Rather than relying on cheap jump scares, Flanagan instead focuses on the human side of horror with emotional, character-driven stories usually revolving around families. He is a partner in the production company Intrepid Pictures, along with Trevor Macy.

From 2018 until 2023, Flanagan worked exclusively with Netflix. This resulted in a body of work known as the Flanaverse, a collection of five series plus the movie Gerald's Game. 2023's The Fall of the House of Usher was his final project with the streamer, ending his tenure on Netflix on a high note. But as is often the case with horror, some of Flanagan's films and movies are more well-executed than others, whether because of the plot and writing or how scary they really are. Still, Flanagan keeps outdoing himself, with almost every release topping the one that came before it.

6 'The Midnight Club' (2022)

A safe but somewhat disappointing effort

Image via Netflix

Set in the early '90s, The Midnight Club followed 18-year-old Ilonka (Iman Benson) after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Heading to the mysterious old Brightcliffe Hospice for care, Ivonka joins the Midnight Club, a group of eight other terminally ill teens and young adults dedicated to telling scary stories. The series was based on a novel by Christopher Pike, but the stories the club tells are taken from some of his other works.

The Midnight Club followed in the footsteps of similar horror series based around storytelling, like Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? and others. This element gives it an anthology feel while also dealing with overarching plot lines involving Brightcliffe and its residents. While not as well-regarded as Flanagan's other work—and also not as dark and intense—The Midnight Club still stands out as a well-done and expertly-paced horror series, especially for teen audiences. Those used to Flanagan's usual thematic approach, however, might find it slightly underwhelming. Still, many would like to see The Midnight Club return for a second season; sadly, Flanagan's departure from Netflix has pretty much killed all possibility for another chapter.

The Midnight Club Release Date October 7, 2022 Seasons 1 Cast Iman Benson , Igby Rigney , Ruth Codd , Annarah Cymone

Watch on Netflix

5 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

Not quite as good as its older sibling

Image via Netflix

Set in 1987, The Haunting of Bly Manor follows an American au pair, Dani, who gets hired to care for two children, Flora and Miles, after their parents die and the previous au pair died by suicide. She travels to the children's secluded home, Bly Manor, where Dani begins experiencing strange things, including the children's odd behavior. Suspecting a supernatural explanation, Dani must confront the beings in the gothic manor—and her past, as well. The series followed a nonlinear narrative and was based on the seminal Gothic novel The Turn Of The Screw by Henry James.

Bly Manor wasn't the scariest of Flanagan's offerings and had some pacing issues, with its revelations trickling out slowly; still, it had plenty to offer. Miles and Flora alternated between creepy and endearing, but in many ways, they were the heart of the series. Victoria Pedretti was equally impressive, anchoring the show with a tremendously compelling lead performance that went unfairly unnoticed come award season. In the end, Bly Manor was an emotional story about love, tragedy, and heartbreak, showcasing Flanagan's ability to find beauty and meaning even in the greatest horrors.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Gerald's Game' (2017)

A tour-de-force for Carla Gugino

Image via Netflix

In psychological horror Gerald's Game, married couple Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) decide to spend a weekend in a remote cabin in an attempt to reignite their relationship. After getting into an argument, Gerald suddenly dies of a heart attack, leaving Jessie handcuffed to a bed and forcing her to find a way to survive and free herself, all while being tormented by hallucinations. The film is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

Because most of the plot unfolds internally through Jessie's dreams, hallucinations and memory, Gerald's Game had long been considered unfilmable. Flanagan brought his unique touch to the story and excellently captured the horror in Jessie's situation—a terror that's very real, as opposed to supernatural. Gugino and Greenwood both deliver fantastic performances, but Gugino is the stand-out, from her panic at Gerald's death to her increasingly fragile state as the hours pass, including hallucinating a version of herself. Gerald's Game showcases Stephen King's greatest strengths, allowing Flanagan to bring the best out of his extremely talented cast.

Gerald's Game Release Date September 29, 2017 Director Mike Flanagan Cast Carla Gugino , Bruce Greenwood , Chiara Aurelia , Carel Struycken Runtime 103 minutes

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Going on with a bang

Image via Netflix

In his retelling of Edgar Allan Poe's classic short story of the same name, Flanagan presented the story of ill-fated siblings Madeline and Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Although the two siblings enjoyed professional success and the wealth that came from it, their personal lives were marked by tragedy—Roderick's six children all die under mysterious and brutal circumstances, dragging up family secrets at the same time. Like Flanagan's other literary adaptations, the series also included elements from other works by Poe.

Horror often serves as social commentary, and The Fall of the House of Usher was no exception. Its look at the pharmaceutical industry and the people in charge of it stands as Flanagan's most overt takedown thus far, allowing him to bring Poe's story of a cursed family into the modern era. The Fall of the House of Usher is all about fate and karma and how intrinsically tied they are to everyday life, even if people don't necessarily see it at first. Plus, Poe fans will also love the references to the horror master's work throughout the series.

Watch on Netflix

2 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

A masterpiece of modern television

Image via Netflix

Based on the seminal novel by Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House tells the story of a family tormented by a supernatural force in their home, the most famous haunted house in the country. The series follows two timelines—one with the five adult siblings in the present and flashbacks of their time living in the house as children, culminating in them fleeing the house in terror, leaving their mother behind.

The Haunting of Hill House is a classic ghost story with a dramatic twist. It focuses more on character than the typical horror movie, with the story excelling as a familial tragedy just and a nightmarish terror. Flanagan explores his character's complex points of view and the ways in which different people can be impacted differently by the same experience, demonstrated by each child's different perspective on their time in the home. And yet, for all its dramatic strengths, Hill House remains utterly terrifying. It has plenty of jump scares and disturbing ghosts to leave viewers startled and unsettled.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Flanagan's greatest triumph

Image via Netflix

After serving four years in prison for killing someone in a drunk-driving accident, a young man, Riley, returns to the island community in which he was raised. A young, charismatic priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), arrives shortly afterward to take the place of the elderly Monsignor Pruitt. Strange occurrences soon follow, including Father Paul's apparent ability to perform miracles. As secrets come to life and danger increases, this small community finds itself at the center of terrifying events.

While much of Flanagan's work was based on existing literary works, Midnight Mass was an original story, his take on a classic vampire story. Midnight Mass explores the themes of faith and religion, also common in the horror genre and vampire stories, as well as addiction. A slow burn in the best way possible, the show has great twists and features an impressive, passionate performance from Linklater. When all is said and done, Midnight Mass stands as Flanagan's greatest achievement thus far, a chilling, wild, and original horror story that cements him as one of the genre's greatest auteurs.

Midnight Mass Cast Kate Siegel , Zach Gilford , Kristin Lehman , Samantha Sloyan Seasons 1 Release Date September 24, 2021

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The 10 Best Mike Flanagan Characters, Ranked