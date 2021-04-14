The haunting of...Mars? Mike Flanagan, the man behind Netflix's two Haunting Of series as well as the incredibly baller Stephen King adaptations Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game, has set his sights on an adaptation of the sci-fi horror novel The Season of Passage by author Christopher Pike. Deadline reports Flanagan will not only direct, but also produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy and Universal Pictures.

How exactly Flanagan—and his brother, James Flanagan, who will co-write the script—intends to adapt the novel is still under wraps, but here's the official synopsis:

Dr. Lauren Wagner was a celebrity. She was involved with the most exciting adventure mankind had ever undertaken: a manned expedition to Mars. The whole world admired and respected her. But Lauren knew fear. Inside―voices entreating her to love them. Outside―the mystery of the missing group that had gone before her. The dead group.But were they simply dead? Or something else?

Flanagan himself noted on Twitter that adapting The Season of the Passage "has been a dream of mine since I was a teenager," even revealing his ideal trailer song.

Since becoming one of Hollywood's go-to names in horror, Flanagan has been busy and booked on a level that can only be called Dwayne Johnson-esque. The writer/director just wrapped Midnight Mass for Netflix, an original series quietly shot under COVID restrictions in Vancouver. Although Flanagan's planned adaptation of King's Revival tragically fell through, he did launch immediately into an adaptation of The Midnight Club, based on yet another book series by Christopher Pike.

