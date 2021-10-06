Netflix will be home to yet another series created by Mike Flanagan, The Fall of the House of Usher, an eight-episode story inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe. While little is known about the series so far, The Fall of the House of Usher will be the fifth Netflix series created under Flanagan’s and Trevor Macy's Intrepid Pictures banner.

While The Fall of the House of Usher is the name of a short story written by Poe, the upcoming series will draw inspiration from multiple works by the iconic Gothic author. Just like the previous series developed by Intrepid Pictures for Netflix, The Fall of the House of Usher is also reportedly a self-contained story instead of the first season of a bigger narrative.

Flanagan and Macy will be executive producing The Fall of the House of Usher, with Intrepid Pictures’ Melinda Nishioka co-executive producing. Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari will also executive produce. Besides having created the series, Flanagan is expected to direct four of the eight episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher, with Fimognari directing the remaining four.

In the last few years, Flanagan has become one of the most important voices of horror in Hollywood, thanks in part to his limited series for Netflix. While most of his work is inspired by existing literature, Flanagan is usually more concerned with using story beats than adapting original works. This approach allowed him to create critically acclaimed shows that are very much his own.

The Haunting of Hill House, released in 2018, was inspired by author Shirley Jackson's horror novel of the same name. In 2020, The Haunting of Bly Manorloosely adapted Henry James' The Turn of the Screw. Flanagan is also set to adapt Christopher Pike’s book The Midnight Club for Netflix next year. His latest show, Midnight Mass, is an entirely original creation that debuted on Netflix last month and added another massive success to the streaming platform.

The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass are available right now on Netflix. There’s still no release date for The Fall of the House of Usher, but with The Midnight Club set to release in 2022, the next series in Flanagan’s career probably won't debut until 2023.

