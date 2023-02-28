Since its inception in 1984, A Nightmare on Elm Street has managed to keep its "horror classic" title and has grown to become one of the most well-known horror franchises of all time. Wes Craven has created a world that has inspired multiple sequels and spin-offs, all centered on the same character, Freddy Krueger, doing what he does best: invading his victims' dreams. So, from one horror genre master to another, it makes sense that Mike Flanagan would want to create a project inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street, considering his work on various critically acclaimed horror films and television series. On the podcast Script Apart, the renowned filmmaker discussed his interest in exploring Freddy Krueger's nightmarish realm.

There hasn't been any new A Nightmare on Elm Street entries since its 2010 reboot of the same name, starring Rooney Mara and Kyle Gallner. Of course, it left fans wondering when the latest entry of the franchise would be developed, but at the very least—though he doesn't know who he'd pitch his idea to—the franchise has always been on Flanagan's to-do list.

Speaking to Script Apart host Al Horner, Flanagan stated

"One of the ones that has been on my list forever is Nightmare on Elm Street. Boy, that would be fun. I have a whole take for it that I worked out a couple of years ago. And my understanding is the rights situation for that title is so fraught, no one knows who controls it really. No one knows who to pitch. So I keep telling my agents, like, ‘Send me in on A Nightmare on Elm Street.’ And they’re like, ‘We’d love to. We have no idea who you should talk to.’ I’ve spent almost a year of my life with Heather Langenkamp, and we would talk about it. And it’s like, nobody knows what to do. But one of these days, perhaps."

His interview with Script Apart is only the most recent occasion the American filmmaker has spoken about his desire to make his own A Nightmare on Elm Street entry, having told Bloody Disgusting in 2019 that he has a "killer idea" and that he has been "dying" to get in there and pitch it already. The director is no stranger to retelling some of the classic horror tales, having worked on the adaptation of Shirley Jackson's 1959 gothic horror novel, The Haunting on Hill House, as well as Stephen King's thriller fantasy novel Doctor Sleep. In addition, the director has also worked on the upcoming miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher, based on Edgar Alan Poe's short story of the same name.

Mike Flanagan Is A Legend in the Genre

Flanagan has undoubtedly made a name for himself in the horror scene, particularly in the last decade, with films that have brought the genre into a new light, including Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Gerald's Game, and Midnight Mass. The director dabbled in the small screen as well, with equally successful shows such as The Haunting of Bly Manor and, most recently, The Midnight Club.

In some ways, A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of those franchises that doesn't require an introduction for someone to become familiar with. It has become ingrained in popular culture, with a villain who has withstood the test of time. With Flanagan planning to adapt Craven's work into the contemporary era, it would be interesting to see what brilliant ideas he comes up with, whether it's bringing back Robert Englund or combining two nightmares in one film with Englund's and Jackie Earle Haley's versions of the bladed glove killer. Perhaps, he could create a world that is different from what Craven has managed to create over the past decades. Hopefully – soon – the director can find someone he can pitch his idea to.

Check out Collider's interview with Flanagan below: