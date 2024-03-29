The Big Picture Mike Flanagan encourages viewers to see his early film, Ouija: Origin of Evil, in theaters, showing humility and appreciation for his past work.

Watching horror in theaters fosters a sense of community as viewers experience the genre with others, creating a shared emotional journey.

Blumhouse and AMC celebrate halfway to Halloween with a lineup of genre films, including social commentary pieces like The Invisible Man and The Purge.

Mike Flanagan may be one of the best contemporary horror directors, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots. The Midnight Mass filmmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to encourage viewers to see one of his early films, Ouija: Origin of Evil in theaters. Flanagan has exploded in recent years due to his well-regarded adaptations of Stephen King’s work and celebrated original horror stories.

He regularly teams up with his wife, Kate Siegel, in limited series for Netflix, such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher. Even so, Flanagan hasn’t gotten too much of an ego to ignore his quality prequel to a bad horror film. He not only supports his early work, but encourages viewers to experience it on the big screen.

“Friendly reminder that OUIJA: ORIGIN OF EVIL will be back in theaters this Sunday night as part of @blumhouse's and @AMCTheatres' #halfwaytohalloween festival. I'm really excited to see it on the big screen again.”

There is nothing quite like experiencing a genre film in a packed theater, especially watching a director who does horror better than anyone else. Watching horror in a theater full of audience members having a shared experience engenders community, as viewers laugh, cry, or scream at what they see. Films that have spectacle at their center are the best to see in a movie theater.

Experience the Spectacle of 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' At AMC

Image via Universal Pictures

Ouija: Origin of Evil is not the only film Blumhouse and AMC are supporting. These companies are also celebrating halfway to Halloween with highly regarded films of the genre. Fans can see horror films filled with social commentary, such as The Invisible Man and The Purge. Horror lends well to discussions of the topics featured in these films, and Blumhouse has long been the entity that has supported them.

Even after over a decade since The Purge was first released, it has reached mainstream appeal because of the discussion of its sentiments on American culture. Similarly, The Invisible Man is Leigh Whannell’s feminist slant on a familiar story. Fans can enjoy these films on the big screen throughout the week, as well as signing up for more content. On the AMC website, Halfway To Halloween offers a Blumhouse newsletter where fans can get certain perks for their favorite genre. And not a moment too soon since Flanagan is embarking on his next project. And yes, it is related to King, the master of horror.

Flanagan will helm The Life of Chuck, an adaptation of the novella following Charles Krantz. But in the meantime, make sure to pick up tickets for Ouija: Origin of Evil at an AMC theater near you.

GET TICKETS