The Big Picture Mike Flanagan joins Chris Stuckmann's Shelby Oaks as executive producer, exciting news for horror fans.

Shelby Oaks follows Mia's search for her missing sister, incorporating documentary and found-footage elements.

Stay tuned for the release date of Shelby Oaks, currently in post-production under Flanagan's guidance.

When it comes to modern horror, Mike Flanagan is on top of most people’s favorite directors list. He recently released his final Netflix series, Fall of the House of Usher, last fall and wrapped up filming on his next film, The Life of Chuck. Now, it's been learned that Flanagan’s joining another anticipated upcoming horror release, Chris Stuckmann’s Shelby Oaks, as an executive producer.

This comes exclusively from Deadline. Flanagan, Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka are all joining the project as EPs under their Intrepid Pictures banner. Stuckmann expressed his excitement about the news, saying, “Intrepid’s films and TV shows have inspired me for years, and it’s a dream come true to work with Mike and Trevor on my first feature. I’m ecstatic beyond words to partner on the release of Shelby Oaks.” Producer Aaron B. Koontz of Paper Street Pictures added, “For a film that had such a hard time getting going, it’s remarkable the doors that then opened to us. The success of our Kickstarter followed by the ongoing leadership and guidance from Mike, Trevor, and Melinda is beyond anything I could have hoped for.” Shelby Oaks previously broke the record for the most-funded horror film on Kickstarter, raising $1.39 million in under a month in 2022. Stuckmann has been a beloved film critic on YouTube for over a decade, with this film being his official directorial debut.

What’s ‘Shelby Oaks’ About?

Close

Shelby Oaks “centers on Mia’s (Camille Sullivan) frantic search for her sister, Riley (Sarah Durn), who ominously disappeared in the last tape of her investigative series Paranormal Paranoids. As Mia’s obsession grows, she begins to suspect that the imaginary demon from Riley’s childhood might have been real.” The film will have documentary and found-footage elements mixed in with traditional filmmaking techniques . Along with Sullivan and Durn, Shelby Oaks stars Brendan Sexton III, Michael Beach, Robin Bartlett and genre legend Keith David (The Thing, They Live).

When Does ‘Shelby Oaks’ Release?

There’s no release date or window for Shelby Oaks yet with the film currently in post-production. However, with this exciting news, horror fans should hear more about that front sooner rather than later. While Flanagan has become known for his emotionally epic-sized films like Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game sprinkled in with his Netflix TV haunts like the masterful Midnight Mass, like Stuckmann, the horror legend started out making smaller terrors like Absentia and Before I Wake. He’s been a champion of the genre for years now, and it’s going to warm horror fans' hearts to see Flanagan continue to help support the next generation of genre filmmakers.