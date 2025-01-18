Mike Flanagan is the horror director behind flicks like Oculus, Hush, and Doctor Sleep. He's found success with his more accessible brand of horror, which is straightforward yet draws on weirder, more obscure inspirations. While not all of his projects are fantastic (The Haunting of Hill House was brilliant; The Fall of the House of Usher was a bit over-the-top), he clearly knows his stuff when it comes to horror. Flanagan also writes many reviews on Letterboxd, making him a great source for spooky recommendations.

The director has an eclectic taste, ranging from subtle horror to brutal gore-fests. His reviews can also help to shed light on a particular movie and add to the viewer's enjoyment of it. With this in mind, this list will cover some of the most intriguing horrors that Flanagan loves. His favorites are bound to include something for almost every kind of horror fan.

10 'Something in the Dirt' (2022)

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

"Do you think we’re the first ones to see this?" This sci-fi/horror/comedy hybrid centers on neighbors John (Aaron Moorhead) and Levi (Justin Benson), who discover supernatural occurrences in their Los Angeles apartment building. Determined to document these events, they embark on a project that blurs the line between reality and the inexplicable. What follows is a madcap tangle of conspiracy theories, deception, and bad miracles.

Something in the Dirt was conceptualized back in 2020 during the COVID lockdowns, and its exploration of paranoia and amateur investigation is a vivid throwback to that time. The director/stars turn these ideas into an engaging movie, rising above its micro-budget trappings. The gritty, lo-fi aesthetic adds to the story rather than detracting from it. "[Benson and Moorehead's] particular gift for cerebral cosmic horror rooted in complex characters shines bright in this effort, which is as exhilarating and fascinating as it is ultimately haunting," Flanagan wrote in his Letterboxd review of the film.

9 'Lake Mungo' (2008)

Directed by Joel Anderson

"I feel like something bad is going to happen to me. I feel like something bad has happened. It hasn't reached me yet, but it's on its way." An unusually meditative horror movie, this mockumentary follows the Palmer family after the tragic drowning of sixteen-year-old Alice (Talia Zucker) during a family outing. As her grieving parents and brother try to come to terms with her loss, they begin to experience inexplicable phenomena at their home.

Lake Mungo eschews action, gore, and traditional frights for reverie, believable performances, and a clear-eyed study of grief. Other than one chilling jump scare, the story isn't really a horror at all, so much as a mystery and drama. "The horror of Lake Mungo is quiet, but as the emotional truth of Alice's tragedy sinks in, we are left utterly shattered," Flanagan wrote. "I don’t know that any other film has haunted me like this one does or has more profound truths to share about grief."