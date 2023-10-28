The Big Picture American Horror Story was once a hugely impactful horror series, with early seasons like Murder House and Asylum being popular and recognizable for their dramatic writing and unique storytelling format.

The show began to decline in later seasons, losing its magic and struggling to maintain the same level of quality and audience engagement. The exit of beloved actors and the show trying to tackle too many ideas in a short amount of time were cited as contributing factors.

Mike Flanagan's horror projects, such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, have been met with overwhelming critical acclaim and have established him as the new king of horror TV. Flanagan's storytelling, acting, and directing have pushed the boundaries of the genre and created captivating and memorable series with unique themes and atmospheres.

If you were around during the early years of American Horror Story, then you most likely remember how impactful it was. Twitter and Tumblr were never the same after 2011, with viewers getting way too attached to Tate (Evan Peters) and Violet's (Taissa Farmiga) relationship from Murder House, quoting every line Jessica Lange's Fiona Goode had in Coven, and obsessing over Sarah Paulson's iconic final-girl scream. The mania began to die down in the show's later years, and by 2021, American Horror Story felt like a completely different show.

However, in the mid-2010s, Mike Flanagan's horror projects were being noticed among horror fans. His films like Oculus, Gerald's Game, and Hush impressed and scared viewers, putting Flanagan's name on the map in time for the release of his first series in 2018: The Haunting of Hill House. Ever since the game-changing horror series was released on Netflix, Flanagan has made more shows that prove his projects are forces to be reckoned with. With the recent release of The Fall of the House of Usher and its positive reception, the inevitable has begun to happen: American Horror Story has been dethroned by something even better. While Ryan Murphy's anthology series and Flanagan's budding horror universe are more similar than you may realize, there are a few crucial differences that allow one to top the other.

'American Horror Story' Was Once Hugely Impactful

While American Horror Story has been airing for over a decade, with its 13th season now streaming, its golden years were early on. Its most defining characteristics, such as its dramatic writing and having the same actors return to play different roles every season, made it one of the most popular and recognizable horror shows in recent memory.

While earlier seasons and fan favorites like Murder House and Asylum were straightforward horror stories as opposed to metaphors with deeper meanings, they were highly effective when it came to sparking both interest and discomfort in their audiences. A plethora of taboos were explored and portrayed in unfearing, over-the-top ways, whether it be through disturbing visuals or bizarre musical numbers. A horror anthology series had rarely been executed like this before, following a storyline for one season before completely switching for the next, which separated it from other anthology series like The Twilight Zone and Goosebumps. On top of that, the premiere of Murder House and the rapid rise of social media proved to be an effective combination, cementing at least three series in 2010s pop culture.

When Did 'American Horror Story' Go Downhill?

Image via FX

Seasons that followed the first were always about something new, whether it be aliens, ghosts, witchcraft, or vampires. The return of the same actors almost every season, as well as the addition of seasoned legends like Angela Bassett and Kathy Bates, allowed viewers to get excited about each storyline. Midway seasons included stories that were not well-received at the time but have since found a following, like the sixth season, Roanoke. Cult, which followed the 2016 Election, was one of the first seasons to explore real-life events without the overt incorporation of the paranormal, also to success.

It is tough to say when the beginning of the end of American Horror Story was, as every fan will most likely have a different answer. Some say the show began to go downhill with the exit of Jessica Lange after season 4, Freak Show. Others will say the unconventional Roanoke was the first story to fall flat. The season 8 Murder House/Coven mash-up Apocalypse, the first official crossover season, had its moments but often came across as nothing more than fan service. Make no mistake, the popularity is still there, with the current season, Delicate. being the seventh most streamed series in the United States during the week of its premiere.

However, it is difficult to maintain the magic of the earlier seasons when its most beloved players are no longer in the series. There was also something more endearing and effective about American Horror Story when it was on a smaller, simpler scale while prioritizing its characters. When the show portrays ordinary people reacting to the terrifying situations they find themselves in, the show is at its best. There are still glimpses of that effectiveness in later seasons. However, these seasons have attempted to be too many things at once and tackle too many ideas in only a few episodes. It became a common theme for the show to not tie up all of their loose ends, a flaw that actually began to show itself as early as Asylum.

Mike Flanagan Is the New King of TV Horror

Image Via Netflix

In the fall of 2018, while the fun but indulgent Apocalypse was airing, Mike Flanagan's first horror miniseries was released. Loosely inspired by Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name, The Haunting of Hill House followed a family during and after tragic events that occurred in their childhood home. Flanagan had already made a name for himself in horror, but the show was met with overwhelming critical acclaim and received positive attention from notable names like Quentin Tarantino and Stephen King.

The Haunting of Hill House was praised for being dramatic and heartbreaking, as well as memorably terrifying. The writing, acting, and directing brought horror TV beyond what audiences thought possible and made the miniseries an instant classic. One obvious example of this would be the sixth episode of Haunting of Hill House, which was made up of five long takes, according to the director, put together so well that it looked like less. The seamless storytelling, not just in the family drama but in all his projects so far, often blurs the lines between past, present, and future as well as the subconscious and real life. This theme feels unique to Flanagan's work because of how well-executed it is, making the shows and films undeniably captivating.

Flanagan has since continued to build his own horror universe. What follows Haunting of Hill House is a string of compelling storytelling, with The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and most recently, The Fall of the House of Usher. Whether it be religion or addiction, the shows created by Flanagan have portrayed many topics in creative and powerful ways that rival the actual scares. Flanagan, like Murphy, has cultivated a talented cast of repeated collaborators like Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Bruce Greenwood, and Samantha Sloyan. The slew of actors returns in new roles in different storylines for each series, similar to American Horror Story. Typically, each of Flanagan's series or films are either inspired by or adaptations of source material from authors like Stephen King, Henry James, and Edgar Allan Poe, always in unique ways. American Horror Story is doing this for the first time in the current season, after years of basing the characters and storylines on real-life events.

Mike Flanagan's Horror TV Is Superior to Ryan Murphy's

Image via Netflix

Despite the differing quality and quantity, fans of the horror genre are lucky to have two creative and entertaining outlets going at the same time. With that being said, even with the many similarities, one is currently topping the other. The works of Mike Flanagan so far are the most interesting horror projects on television.

While American Horror Story still maintains a fan base, it is no longer the horror series in the way that it used to be, and the recent release of The Fall of the House of Usher proves that. Each episode and character was masterfully done in accordance with the various Edgar Allen Poe stories and poems like The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart, and Annabel Lee. Even further, the series included satire and commentary on the fatal effects of the pharmaceutical industry, animal testing, and gross wealth. With many key players in the story (the main character, Roderick Usher, has six children), the cast is able to make their respective characters memorable without an apparent weak link. The atmosphere was more campy than a typical Flanagan project, playing up the gothic aspects of Poe's writing with dramatic monologues ornate mansions, and masquerade parties. Just when you think the show has too much going on for it to work, it sticks the landing, a consistent theme with Flanagan projects.

The same cannot always be said about American Horror Story, or the newer, Twilight Zone-esque series American Horror Stories. Lately, the horror anthology tries too hard, yet lacks the interesting storylines and acting powerhouses it once had. The show clearly wants to be talked about in the same way it was a few years ago when its admission into pop culture fame was previously effortless. Now, with shows like Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, as well as adaptations like the highly underrated Doctor Sleep, Mike Flanagan is the undisputed king of horror TV. What makes these horror projects so great is that each one is different from the last and will always have a set goal, message, or atmosphere that it wants to achieve, and they always deliver. While American Horror Story has not been on top of its game for a few years now, there is always the possibility of a comeback, maybe even in this current season. After all, it could also be argued that the series helped pave the way for horror shows like The Fall of the House of Usher. However, only time will tell which will have the longevity.