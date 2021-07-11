Mike Flanagan and Netflix are continuing their successful partnership, with an adaptation of 'Something is Killing the Children'.

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy will co-write and executive produce a series adaptation of the buzzy Boom! Studios comic book Something is Killing the Children for Netflix, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Werther Dell’Edera, Something is Killing the Children began its run in September 2019, and quickly became an sleeper hit. The comic, about a mysterious monster-killing stranger who arrives in a town whose children have been going missing, was nominated for the Eisner Award for Best New Series in 2020.

Flanagan has made a name for himself as one of the most acclaimed horror filmmakers of his generation. He broke onto the scene with his 2011 indie Absentia, and has delivered bonafide hits such as Oculus (2013), which was remade in India as Dobaara: See Your Evil, and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016). In recent years, he’s set his sights on streaming. In addition to his several shows, he directed Hush (2016), and Gerald’s Game (2017), both for Netflix. His highly-anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining follow-up, Doctor Sleep, marked his return to the big screen, but the film, starring Ewan McGregor, underperformed at the box office.

Boom!’s president of development Stephen Christy, CEO Ross Richie, and head of TV Mark Ambrose will also executive produce Something is Killing the Children, alongside Tynion and Dell’Edera, and Intrepid Pictures’ Adam Fasullo. The project is in early stages of development.

Here’s the comic book’s official synopsis:

"In a sleepy town in the heart of America, children have started to die in horrific ways. The local police are mystified by the brutal murders, and frantic to catch the killer. But they refuse to believe reports of impossible creatures that lurk in the shadows snatching children and tearing them to pieces, especially since the only people who claim to have seen these so-called monsters are other children. Enter Erica Slaughter, a mysterious stranger who rides into town and claims she can solve their ‘monster’ problem. But can the townspeople trust this dangerous outsider with their children’s lives? And more importantly, can the children trust this strange adult with their secrets?"

