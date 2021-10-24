Mike Flanagan recently revealed that an earthquake sparked the idea of creating a horror movie based in the Star Wars universe and we need it on our screens now.

Flanagan, known for directing horror films like Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game, posted to Twitter that he had woken up to an idea for what could be his newest film: a Star Wars horror flick. Flanagan tweeted, "Got woken up by the earthquake this morning, sat there for a few minutes just thinking "I'd really love to make a horror movie in the STAR WARS universe..." Though we aren't sure what exactly prompted this idea besides the earthquake, we are confident that this genre combination is a must-have.

The Midnight Mass director is notably a master of horror flicks and has branched out into combining sci-fi with horror before. His film Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining, surprised the audience when Flanagan incorporated concepts like astral projection, superpowers, and parallel universes, which is not often done successfully in the horror genre. So if the idea of a Star Wars horror film ever became tangible, Flanagan would be the perfect director for the job.

It looks like Flanagan isn't the only one who wants a horror movie in the Star Wars universe. Mitch Dyer, a writer for Star Wars: Battlefront, replied to Flanagan's tweet to express his excitement for the idea as well, saying, "I've wanted one of those for a decade. Please!" Fans also tagged Disney in the tweet in an attempt to get their attention for this exciting new concept.

Some may question if a Star Wars horror film would even work, and to that, we say: Why not? We have been introduced to many creepy characters over the years in the Star Wars universe. For example, Cornelius Evazen was a doctor known for performing cruel and unusual experiments on his patients; Sounds like a great horror villain to us! Though Flanagan's tweet leaves us with speculation, it is clear that there are plenty of ways to turn Star Wars dark and sinister.

While Flanagan is currently working in post-production for his new Netflix series The Midnight Club, he has yet to announce a new project. He has expressed his interest in working with multiple franchises, so the idea is nowhere near impossible. With the success of the Star Wars franchise over the past few years, now may be a prime opportunity for Flanagan and Disney to team up to create the sci-fi horror medley that we didn't know we needed until now.

