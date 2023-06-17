Mike Flanagan is one of the most critical voices in contemporary horror, responsible for brilliant adaptations such as The Haunting of Hill House and spine-chilling original movies like Oculus. Stephen King, on the other hand, redefined the horror genre with dozens of novels and short stories that more than often get lackluster film adaptations. It would be fair to think that any adaptation of King that Flanagan was willing to do would get an instant green light in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the film industry is filled with sad stories of dreamy projects that never see the light of day. That’s exactly the case of Revival, a King novel that almost became a movie developed by Flanagan.

What Is Stephen King’s ‘Revival’ About?

With Revival, King wanted to explore the existential dread of human life, imagining the horrors that might wait for us all once our hearts stop beating. The story begins in Maine, a setting King used for many of his most famous novels, including It and Salem's Lot. There, a small town greets a feverous new reverend, Charles Jacobs, who’s soon kicked out after he loses his faith in God due to a tragic fatal accident involving his wife and child. Many years later, Jamie Morton, a boy who lived in Maine when the reverend showed up in his hometown, crosses paths with the holy man again. The years have changed the reverend, though, who has begun to conduct terrifying experiments to uncover the truth about the afterlife.

Like most stories by Stephen King, Revival has a supernatural background that leaves us awake at night imagining the horrible things that hide in the shadows. However, horror can only thrive when it echoes fundamental fears of human existence. In Revival’s case, King takes a deep dive into the meaning of faith and how the idea of God can be a blessing or a curse for certain people. The book also explores the dangers of addiction and the challenging fragility of human life, which more than often forces us to endure the passing of those who we love most. It’s a scary novel, for sure, but thanks to layered characters and complex human drama, Revival stands apart as a criminally underrated entry in King’s prolific bibliography.

Why Did Mike Flanagan’s ‘Revival’ Adaptation Get Cancelled?

On May 2020, we learned that Mike Flanagan and his creative partner Trevor Macy would turn King’s Revival into a movie. The announcement came a few months after the release of Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep, a successful adaptation of another of King’s books. Since Doctor Sleep was met with critical acclaim and scored big at the box office, nothing was surprising about Flanagan and Macy tackling the adaptation of yet another of King’s stories. The surprise came in December 2020 when Flanagan announced he was no longer attached to the project.

During the podcast The Company of the Mad about The Stand, a TV show adaptation of yet another of King’s books created by Josh Boon, Flanagan revealed the reason why he abandoned the Revival adaptation. Before Flanagan, Boon had also tried to adapt Revival himself, only to give up because he didn’t believe he would get the funds to make the original work justice. As Boon said at the time: “I had amazing talent interested in doing it, but I found it to be far too expensive than I was able to generate and do justice to King's book without really, really having to change everything, which I didn't want to do.”

As Flanagan replied, the lack of proper funding also led him to abandon his adaptation dreams. According to Flanagan: “I stepped on the exact same landmine and ended up in the exact same place... We should get together someday and share boards, and drafts, and scars. I kind of hit the same wall with it where it was just so expensive. Man, did I love it, though.”

It might be hard to imagine acclaimed filmmakers such as Boon and Flanagan could lack the money they need to adapt a novel from one of the best-selling writers in history. However, horror movies are usually small-budget productions. And by the looks of it, no one was willing to bet their wallets on one of the least-known books by King. That is preposterous since Flanagan has proved time and time again that he would make a great adaptation of Revival.

At the time of Revival’s cancelation, Flanagan was knee-deep into the post-production process of Midnight Mass, an original TV show Flanagan and Macy developed for Netflix. Like Revival, Midnight Mass is a horror tale about a priest's connection with the supernatural. However, there’s where the similarities end, as both works tell wildly different stories. Still, since Midnight Mass shows how Flanagan can tackle the complexities of faith through the prism of horror, the series is the perfect example of why Revival would be in the ideal hands should the filmmaker get the funding he needed. In short, Midnight Mass is a triumph, delivering deep theological discussions wrapped around genuine horror in what is arguably the best TV show made by Flanagan and Tracy.

It’s not only Midnight Mass that shows how Flanagan is the perfect director for Revival as, over the past decade, he has been nailing every adaptation he tried to do. Some of these adaptations go beyond the scope of the original work to bring something new to life. For instance, The Haunting of Bly Manor loosely adapted Henry James' The Turn of the Screw, and The Haunting of Hill House uses Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name to create a completely original story. Similarly, Flanagan also turned Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club into an ongoing series project that got cancelled before Season 2 – and we are yet to forgive Netflix for this cruel decision. Furthermore, besides Doctor Sleep, Flanagan has turned another King novel into a successful and faithful adaptation, Gerald’s Game. Finally, Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep did the impossible and bridged the gap between King’s original work and Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining, which the author hated.

What makes Flanagan’s adaptations so great is that the filmmaker pays attention to what makes each work tick and refuses to change the core values and themes of the books he chooses to adapt. At the same time, Flanagan has a deep understanding of cinematic language and is not afraid of shaking things up so a story is a better fit for a film or TV format. Because of that, it’s a shame that the Revival adaptation never moved forward. And we truly hope someone decides to give Flanagan the budget to take this project off the ground.

Flanagan’s next adaptation is Netflix’s limited series The Fall of the House of Usher, inspired by the works of Edgar Alan Poe. Flanagan is also planning a series adaptation of King’s The Dark Tower saga.