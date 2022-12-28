Mike Flanagan has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in horror as of late. From his first major film Oculus to the breakout horror series The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix back in 2018 that earned him a number of additional series after its success, he's made quite a name for himself within the genre. In the last few years Flanagan has also tackled projects tied to the acclaimed horror author Stephen King, including Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, resulting in some of the best King adaptations of the last few years. Flanagan is the perfect person to continue adapting Stephen King's novels, as he does so with major respect for the source material, even when having to make changes. This makes his recent announcement that he has gained the rights to Stephen King's fantasy (and let's be honest: sci-fi, horror, western) epic The Dark Tower all the more exciting. Flanagan is the perfect person for the job.

Flanagan Has Proven His Ability With Series

Image Via Netflix

While his previous two times adapting novels from King were in film, The Dark Tower is planned to be a long form series. If we know anything about Flanagan, it's that he knows how to conduct a horror series. The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass especially attest to that, as well as The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Midnight Club. This selection of series shows that he knows how to handle varying different degrees of storytelling: from Hill House, which plays like a ten-hour film, to The Midnight Club, which has an anthology element to it.

RELATED: Mike Flanagan Reveals What 'The Midnight Club' Season 2 Would've Included Following Series Cancellation

Each series manages to have his major strengths at the forefront: strong well-thought-out characters and hope, as well as heart, in the face of horrifying bleakness. Even if each of his stories have major tragedy, they are incredibly moving films and series. Dani (Victoria Pedretti) from The Haunting of Bly Manor, Danny (Ewan McGregor) from Doctor Sleep, Riley (Zach Gilford) from Midnight Mass are all tear-jerking tragic protagonists at the end of their respective character arcs.

Flanagan also shows he can create a tight story that plays out as long as it needs to. When adapting novels, changes are necessary to put that story on the screen. Not everything from a book will translate well visually, and it is up to the filmmaker to make the right changes for the story. But there is a fine line there. Making changes is hard. There is a risk of making the wrong one, and completely derailing the themes from the book, yet in his last two adaptations of King's work, he's done it extremely well.

This Is Not His First Time Adapting King

Image via Warner Bros.

Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep were probably the most challenging projects Flanagan has tackled regarding adapting a novel. Both of them had major drawbacks, for different reasons. Gerald's Game had widely been called unadaptable, consisting mostly of a woman handcuffed to a bedpost, remaining in one room for the majority of the story. Putting that to screen would be a challenge. And Flanagan did just that, making one of the most iconic and faithful Stephen King adaptations that, to an extent, enhanced the novel's themes on survivors.

Doctor Sleep was another beast entirely. A sequel to the iconic story of The Shining, one must know the history of Stephen King and his adaptations. Most fans would probably already have knowledge of King despising Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining. While it became an iconic horror film, it is a very unfaithful adaptation of the novel, going so far as changing character arcs. Doctor Sleep should not exist, or rather, it is very surprising (and welcome) that it does. A passion project for Flanagan, he needed to not only respect the source material for both books, but also Kubrick's original take on The Shining, as that is what is known in pop culture. It is an immensely fine line to walk. In fact, Flanagan noted that he only moved forward with the project with King's blessing, and even got King himself to reevaluate his thoughts on Kubrick's The Shining after seeing Doctor Sleep. He also handles changing elements quite well. None feel out of character or thematically out of touch from the novel it is based on. When adapting works like this, Flanagan clearly spends a lot of time and effort in crafting the same story for the visual language of film.

Why Flanagan Is Perfect for The Dark Tower

The Dark Tower series has been in development hell for a while, frequently failing to ever get started, so it came as quite a shock when Mike Flanagan announced he has the rights to the series and plans to adapt it himself. The only project that managed to slip through the cracks and get made in the past was the rushed 2017 The Dark Tower film that bombed and was quickly forgotten about. Barring the ill-fated 2017 film starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConoaughey (serving as both a messy adaptation and a sequel) and an unaired pilot episode from a planned series at Amazon Prime, all signs pointed to all The Dark Tower projects being dead. Now it seems there might be a chance at seeing it once again, and it is a good chance, since it's in the hands of master of horror Mike Flanagan.

The Dark Tower will always be a difficult one to adapt into live action, simply because it spans so widely with genre. A fantasy story at heart, but it also has major helpings of the horror, sci-fi, and western genres within it. One could not do The Dark Tower without one of those elements, they are inherently part of it. Beyond that, many aspects can be downright weird and not work in live action like in other King book-to-movie adaptations (notably the finale of IT). Then there's the additional fact that some things will inevitably have to be cut or changed for the good of the show, that is just how adaptations work. So why is Mike Flanagan so perfect for the job? He's already done it before.

As mentioned, Flanagan has already worked on two Stephen King projects. Both Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep shocked fans with how well they adapted their respective novels, even if the latter was an unfortunate box office bomb. What Flanagan seems to be great at is reigning in King's weirder absurdist elements just enough for them to work on screen, but keeping the spirit of them the same. Much of Doctor Sleep's finale is very different from the book's, but it really respects the themes of recovery. Flanagan even delivered on how members of the True Knot die, called cycling, where their skin becomes transparent. Clearly Flanagan is still open to some of the odder elements that come with King.

Fans of The Dark Tower can now look forward to hearing more developments on this project in the future. While much of it is still left on the table, as there is no guarantee that it will be made, it is nice to know that this beloved series is in such capable hands. Flanagan is clearly very emotionally invested in this adaptation, as he has wanted to get it going for many years, and now might just have a good chance at getting the project going. If anyone can do justice to The Dark Tower, Mike Flanagan is the one for the job.