The Exorcist film is getting a revamp as Mike Flanagan takes on the director's chair for the upcoming sequel. Although the project's plot remains a mystery, the horror icon did share his hopes and dreams for taking on a franchise that has sentimental value to him. As a major fan of the 1973 classic, which was considered the scariest movie of its time, Flanagan wants to honor the original installment's legacy by creating a film that is just as terrifying. In a panel that took place at FanExpo Canada, the director said that he believes this production will be the most spine-chilling movie he has ever made.

"The original Exorcist is a formative film for me. I've only once in my career felt this feeling of stepping into the shadow of a monolith. I'm already nauseous every day about The Exorcist. When it came out, it was the scariest movie of all time at that time. Modern audiences don't necessarily connect with the film the same way, so my mission for this is to try to make it the scariest movie of the time. If I can do that, then I hope it will connect with people."

Given his track record, especially with Netflix shows like Midnight Mass, fans have high hopes for Flanagan's attempt at creating his most daunting film yet. After all, the director has consistently been able to balance religion and horror in his work, always leading audiences to reflect on these themes mid-watch. With Blumhouse's support, he will likely be able to bring a fresh perspective to the long-running franchise.

The Director Is Stepping In After 'The Exorcist: Believer' Had an Underwhelming Reception

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the reasons why Flanagan's film will be a "radical new take" is because it won't be related to David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer. The installment had underwhelming box office results and wasn't well-received by critics and fans alike upon its release. Green was initially tapped to direct what was supposed to be a trilogy, but given the reception of his first attempt at breathing new life into the franchise, he was then replaced by the Doctor Sleep filmmaker.

The Exorcist is expected to arrive in theaters on March 13, 2026.