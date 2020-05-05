Mike Flanagan is Making a Netflix Horror Series Based on Christopher Pike’s Books

Mike Flanagan, the writer/director behind the excellent The Haunting of Hill House, the Stephen King adaptations Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, and the surprisingly good Ouija: Origin of Evil, is going to continue to work his dark magic at Netflix. Flanagan will be adapting young adult horror novelist Christopher Pike’s book The Midnight Club for the streaming giant, Variety reports.

Pike’s novel centers on a group of teenagers living at a home for terminally ill patients, who decide to get together every night at midnight to tell scary stories. In addition, the club makes a pact that the first one of them to die will attempt to contact the rest of the group from the other side. In case you didn’t grow up in the 80s or 90s, Pike was a familiar fixture in the world of pulp teen horror fiction alongside R.L. Stine. He’s like Stephen King, if King wrote exclusively about dead cheerleaders and haunted senior trips.

Flanagan is one of the most exciting horror directors currently working, so needless to say I have been picking up absolutely everything he’s been putting down. And the idea of him turning a series of mildly seedy late 80s / early 90s young adult horror books into a Netflix show speaks to the deepest part of my soul. Flanagan will be adapting the book with Leah Fong, who is also writing for Flanagan’s upcoming Hill House follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor, due to premiere on Netflix next year.