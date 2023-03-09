A new image has been released from the upcoming remake of the cult classic film The Room, showing each member of the cast joined together in front of a green screen. The new image comes from the upcoming remake, which is being made to help benefit the film's director Brandon Crawford's Acting For a Cause organization. Filmmaker Mike Flanagan tweeted the new image, teasing his own part as Peter in the new film.

The Room is a cult classic. Originally released in 2003, the film was created by and starred Tommy Wiseau. The Room tells the story of Johnny (Wiseau) who lives in San Francisco with his fiancée Lisa. However, when Lisa decides to seduce Johnny's friend Mark, drama ensues. The film gained a cult following based on Wiseau's, well, unique performance as well as some interesting directorial choices. It had become a tradition for many theaters to air the film for audiences, complete with routines and traditions such as throwing spoons. The film and its making were the subjects of the 2017 film The Disaster Artist.

The new remake will star Bob Odenkirk in the role as Johnny. Flanagan, who posted the new image, plays Peter in the remake. The new image, which Flanagan released to Twitter, shows the full remake cast in front of the green screen in which it was filmed. Flanagan called out his wife who also starred in the chaotic remake saying, "Oh yes, it's very real. I played Peter, and [Kate Siegel] played Claudette. And it was indeed a blast." Flanagan also called out the film's director, giving "[p]rops to [Brandon Crawford] and to [Greg Sestero] for putting this insanity together" Sestero played Mark in the original film and is shown sitting in the front of the group picture released today. Odenkirk, who played Johnny, holds a football, a callback to one of the original film's most beloved scenes.

Image via Mike Flanagan

Not shown in the picture is Wiseau, the man behind the original film. According to prior reporting by Collider, Wiseau was not aware of the charity remake's existence. Odenkirk indicated in an interview with Variety that he filmed his scenes for the remake in January. The release date for the project has yet to be set. And until it is released, you can still watch the original film, along with the 2017 film that follows the making of the infamous film. You can see a trailer for The Disaster Artist below.