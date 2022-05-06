Veteran character actor Mike Hagerty, who made appearances in shows like Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Seinfeld before taking on a bigger role as Bridget Everett's father on HBO's Somebody Somewhere, has died at the age of 67. Everett confirmed his death on Friday in an Instagram post honoring him.

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” Everett's post read. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. … He will be sorely missed." She continued on in a second post, saying "I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."

Hagerty never took on the flashiest starring roles throughout his career, but he carved out a place for himself in television history as a prominent character actor. He entered the public conscience through his role as the gruff Mr. Treeger, the building super on the hit sitcom Friends who famously made Joey his dancing partner and also brought Rachel to tears in a hilariously mean roast about being a spoiled princess. He'd continue that streak with roles in Seinfeld as the vintage clothing store owner Rudy, who lit Frank Costanza's cabana wear on fire, and later in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGinley. Among his bevy of other appearances were roles in Deadwood, The Wonder Years, Murphy Brown, Married With Children, and The Drew Carey Show.

With Somebody Somewhere, Hagerty helped Everett in her debut comedy, playing her character Sam's caring father and Kansas farmer Ed Miller. Their bond was fundamental to the core of the show, and he served as an emotional anchor for the entirety of the family. Shouldering grief and a deep burden to keep everyone together, Ed showed a deeper side to Hagerty's acting that proved his prowess and range was beyond the odd sitcom character appearance. With Season 2 about to return, Hagerty was slated to reprise his role.

Upon learning of his death, HBO released a statement mourning his passing:

We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in Somebody Somewhere showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Hagerty was a defining character actor of our time with far more range than he ever really got credit for. He's survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister, Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife, Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. Our deepest condolences go out to Hagerty's family and friends.

