If you’re a fan of Beavis and Butt-Head, 2022 is a great year. That’s because not only has Paramount+ released a new movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe, the streamer is about to launch a new series, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, on August 4. However, unlike the original Beavis and Butt-Head series, which had them talking over music videos, in the new series, they’re also watching YouTube and TikTok. As you can see in the first clip, this seems like a match made in heaven.

Shortly before taking the San Diego Comic-Con stage, Mike Judge stopped by the Collider studio. During the interview, he talked about making Idiocracy and the growing popularity of the movie, how he might be filming his next live-action movie next year, how all the original Beavis and Butt-Head episodes might finally be released with the music videos, and the new series and what fans can look forward to.

Check out what he had to say in the player above, or you can read our conversation below.

I have so many questions. And I want to start with first, when did you realize you were Nostradamus with Idiocracy?

JUDGE: Oh, man.

When did it hit you that you can predict the future?

JUDGE: I would say, well, it started fairly early on. Here's one example. In the movie, our wardrobe designer had said... It was sort of like, you're doing a movie in the future, you have to invent everything. And to make it easier, she was saying, "Well, there's a startup that's making these really stupid looking shoes made out of plastic. They're called Crocs."

So we shot in 2004. And I'm looking at these things, and I said, "Yeah, those would be great. But if it's a real startup, and what if they come out? What if they become popular? And then by the time the movie comes out people are wearing them, then we're not a future movie. Or it's set in the present."

She said, "Oh no one's ever going to buy these things. Don't worry about that."

And the movie came out two years after we shot it and everyone is wearing Crocs, so that was my first indication that things were going that direction.

And then just over the years it was sort of a slow burn. People just kept texting me like, "Oh, there's this coffee place in Seattle where the girls wear lingerie, and it's like a Hooter's coffee place or something." And then, yeah, one thing after another, and then there's Trump. And it's just like... And now everyone is just like, "Yeah." I don't know, I'm afraid to watch the movie now.

I have President Camacho coming in tomorrow.

JUDGE: Oh, nice. Oh, great.

So we'll talk about something else, but you can bet your ass I'm going to bring up being president.

JUDGE: Yeah, Terry really kind of made that character his own. Yeah, you should ask him about that, because he's got some great stories about his inspiration.

Because originally I was thinking something a little bit different, and I think I'd thought about Benicio del Toro or something. And Terry came in and just kind of stole the part. He had this sort of preacher thing, and it was so good.

I have to ask you. You've directed a few films, live action. Have you come close to directing something else live action? Because you haven't done anything, I believe, since Extract.

JUDGE: Yeah, there's been a couple things. There's one that's getting pretty close, actually. I don't think I'm allowed to say yet, but I might be directing something fairly soon. Early next year, maybe.

Paramount Plus, Netflix, studio?

JUDGE: Oh, it has not found a home. There's a company Picture Start, but we haven't... I don't know how the business of it all works.

Let me ask you this.

JUDGE: But it would then go to a bigger…

Did you write the script yourself?

JUDGE: Co-wrote the story and working on it. Boy, I don't know if I'm allowed to say any of this.

By the way, I love it when people come in and start saying that. I don't want to get you in trouble, but I will just say that I'll leave it alone. And I'm just going to say, I hope you're doing a live action thing soon. So, with the older episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head, I don't know how many are available with the music videos and everything like that. Do you wish, at all, you could go back in time and adjust a contract?

JUDGE: Yeah, I mean, that's the problem. I mean, a lot of the stuff I'm most proud of is the commentary on the music videos. I mean, there's some at the beginning where Beavis and Butt-Head are hardly talking at all. Because I thought, at the start of it, I thought, "Oh, people watch MTV because they want to watch the videos. They're not going to want these guys talking over the whole thing." Which I was wrong about.

The thing is that those contracts were just for MTV, but apparently... I'm hearing different things. Apparently they're trying to get it, and they might be able to get it so they'll just play the way they played originally with all the videos in them. Which is kind of what the rhythm of it was, and what I liked about it. So, I'm hoping to get that.

Yeah, just for people out there, it's not my... I wish they were that way. I can't get it. Another thing happened too on the DVDs where they had to cut some lines for like, standards and practices are different on DVDs. And they would put directors cut whenever that happened. And I got all this, just a few very angry people saying like, "Why is Mike Judge... You shouldn't be allowed to touch this shit." And it wasn't me, it was just because of... Same thing with the videos. I'm hopeful that they might be able to actually release them as they were there. There's something in the contracts, because this is MTV, it's an MTV company, I think they might be able to do it.

The new Beavis and Butt-Head series comes out next month. Are you done with everything, or are you still working on it?

JUDGE: No, still working on it. We're cutting it fairly close.

And it's everybody, I know.

August 4, it starts coming out. But I think we got some really good stuff. Some of the episodes are going to be, they're going to be middle-aged. We do that kind of quantum split in the movie, so those have been fun to do too.

What do you want to tease people about the episodes? And how it compares to the original show.

JUDGE: I think we've stayed pretty true to who the characters are, but there's a lot of fun stuff. They watch YouTube videos and TikTok videos now, which has been a lot of fun to do. We have episodes where they're middle-aged. Butt-Head is just this big old useless guy. They're on all kinds of government assistance. They're a burden on society, but it's been very fun to do. And the old Beavis and Butt-Head watch music videos too.

We've got one episode that Butt-Head is not even in, where Beavis sees that there is a fire, a dumpster fire, and it starts talking to him and giving him commands. We have one where they're at a mall. They have these, they think they're virtual reality glasses, they're just sunglasses. And they think the mall is one game, and they try to kill themselves to get back to the beginning.

Listen, I'm just about out of time with you, but my friend Mike is a super fan of yours, and a super fan of Beavis and Butt-Head. And he gave me a question, and I don't want to ask it because he's such a fan. And I'm going to read it. Beavis is a lovable idiot, but Butt-Head shows the occasional sign of minimal intelligence, which makes his stupidity even funnier. Was that your intention when creating the characters?

JUDGE: I think that originally, I was thinking Beavis is just this, his brain's fried from sniffing glue, and he just kind of cackles, "Heh, yeah, yeah, yeah."

But then as the show went on, when you have to do 200 episodes, I started to think maybe Beavis does have these occasional flashes of genius, but Butt-Head just stamps it right out of him. So there's no hope for him. But yeah, that was a conscious thing that came along after it became a show.

I could ask you a million questions, but I think you already have to go. I'm just going to say a sincere thank you for coming in.

JUDGE: Oh, thank you.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head starts streaming on Paramount+ August 4.