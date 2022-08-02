We were first introduced to Beavis and Butt-Head in the 1992 short film titled Frog Baseball. The film was written and directed by Mike Judge and also starred Judge as the voice of both Beavis and Butt-Head. MTV soon commissioned a full series and we got to see more of the boys in the TV show Beavis and Butt-Head, which ran from 1993 to 1997. It was further revived in 2011 for the eighth season, which ran from October 2011 to December 2011. We also followed the adventures of Beavis and Butt-Head in films such as Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996) and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (2022). We even got a spinoff of the show called Daria, which featured Daria, a recurring character from Beavis and Butt-Head, and ran from 1997 - 2002. Now, Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back to our TV screens in the upcoming revival of the animated show, titled Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head.

The new show will focus on Beavis and Butt-Head’s adventure in a modern world. We’ll see the duo struggle to find their place in 2022 while being stuck in the same place they have always been, mentally speaking. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head was introduced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 during the series' panel. We got a first look at one of the clips from a new episode called “The Special One.” In the clip, Beavis stumbles upon a dumpster fire that transforms into a sentient being and gives him orders. From the clip, the flame is not out to create chaos or whatever you would assume a dumpster fire would order you to do, instead, it tells Beavis to do positive things such as cleaning up and exercising. Of course, this is too much to ask of someone like Beavis so that’s not going to go down easy.

Image via Paramount+

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head comes just after the film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which was released on Paramount+ on June 23, 2022. The film is set in 1998 and follows Beavis and Butt-Heads’s journey after they’re sent to a space camp where a black hole takes them 24 years into the future and they re-emerge on Earth in 2022. The duo find themselves getting pursued by the NSA, the Governor of Texas, and a highly-intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. If you couldn’t get enough of the duo’s antics in the film, you can see more of them in Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head.

Mike Judge will voice the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head in Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. Judge will also serve as the executive producer of the show alongside Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for the animation company Titmouse. Here’s everything you need to know about Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head from the release date to its streaming details.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Related:Mike Judge Talks New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series and ‘Idiocracy’ at SDCC

Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?

Paramount+ released the official trailer for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head on July 14, 2022. The trailer opens up with Beavis distracting the class with a drilling machine and we soon see the mischievous duo hide inside a box, fighting on the roof, breaking windows, and much more so it’s clear these two are going to be up to no good in the show. There’s a bee attack, fishing accidents, and a whole lot of chaotic scenarios for our favorite lazy dudes in the trailer and we can’t wait to see how it plays out in the show.

When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head will premiere on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The show will be released exclusively on Paramount+. If you don’t have Paramount+, you can get the ad-supported plan at $4.99 per month or the ad-free plan at $9.99 per month.

Related:‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe’: Our Favorite Idiots Haven't Changed — And We're Glad

What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?

The official synopsis for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head says:

The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever! The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is created by Mike Judge and he stars as Beavis and Butt-Head. Judge has worked on lots of other animated TV shows. He co-created, voiced, and executive produced the FOX animated show, King of the Hill. King of the Hill aired from 1997 - 2010 and won and was nominated for several awards such as the Primetime Emmy Awards, American Comedy Awards, Annie Awards, People's Choice Awards, and more. Judge also co-created, voiced, and executive produced the animated TV show The Goode Family (2009). However, that show was canceled after just 13 episodes.

Judge has also worked on several non-animated projects. He co-created the HBO comedy show Silicon Valley with John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky (who he previously co-created The Goode Family with). Silicon Valley ran for six seasons and was well received by critics and viewers. The show won and was nominated for several awards including five consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Golden Globe Awards, Satellite Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and more.

He also wrote and directed the 1999 comedy film Office Space which stars Ron Livingston and Jennifer Aniston. The film was based on Judge’s series of animated shorts titled Milton. In 2006, Judge wrote and produced a science-fiction comedy film called Idiocracy which starred Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph, Dax Shepard, and Terry Crews. The film is a social satire that touches on issues such as dysgenics, kakistocracy, commercialism, and anti-intellectualism. Judge also wrote and directed the 2009 comedy film Extract, which features an ensemble cast including Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis, Kristen Wiig, Ben Affleck, J. K. Simmons, Clifton Collins Jr., and Dustin Milligan.