Are you ready to headbang with the return of everyone's favorite animated slackers? Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head (2022-Present) is back with a vengeance, promising to deliver the same outrageous humor, offbeat characters, and hilarious commentary that made it an instant classic with its Season 2.

Following its first season in 2022, the iconic duo is set to take on new adventures and misadventures that are sure to leave audiences in stitches. With their trademark crude humor, absurd antics, and clever one-liners, Beavis and Butt-Head will once again take the world by storm and leave you rolling with laughter.

So sit back, relax, and get ready for a wild ride with the ultimate pop culture icons. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head.

When and Where Is Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 Releasing?

Get ready to mark your calendars, because the return of the duo is just around the corner. Season 2 of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head premieres on April 20, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada, and in Australia and the U.K. on April 21, 2023, with further international markets to follow. Fans can catch all the raunchy humor and biting commentary of this iconic animated series from the comfort of their own homes as Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 is available exclusively on Paramount+. All episodes of the first season are also available on Paramount+.

Watch the Trailer for Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2

Break out the nachos and turn up the AC, because Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back with their random shenanigans! With a brand new season on the horizon, it's anyone's guess what these two knuckleheads will get into next. But if the trailer is any indication, we're in for a wild ride. They'll be battling sea creatures, jamming out in the sewers, and even seeking some much-needed therapy. Seems like we won't be leaving the couch anytime soon. Get ready to join them on their latest misadventures in Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2. It's going to be a wild ride!

Who Are the Creators of Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head?

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is created by director, producer, and writer Mike Judge. The show’s executive-produced also by Judge himself as well as a team of comedy geniuses including Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse

The trouble-making characters Beavis and Butt-Head was born from Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was aired on MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. Going full force on its blunt and biting satire, the original Beavis and Butt-Head series hit the screens in 1993 and became an instant hit, running for seven seasons before going on hiatus in 1997. However, the dynamic duo returned with an eighth season in 2011 on MTV. This show's influence was so strong that it spawned a full-length film called Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996 and another one titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in 2022.

What Is Beavis and Butt-Head About?

The '90s were a wild and wacky time, with MTV ruling the airwaves and alternative music blasting from every stereo. And at the center of it all was Beavis and Butt-Head, the animated misadventures of two lovable slackers with giant noggins and an insatiable love for rock 'n roll. The show follows the boys as they roam their suburban neighborhood, wreak havoc at Highland High, and riff on hours of music videos.

Decades later, Beavis and Butt-Head continue to be major pop culture icons due to their unique blend of crude humor, biting social commentary, and memorable characters. The show's irreverent and subversive humor has appealed to generations of fans, while its satirical commentary on society has made it a critical darling. Beavis and Butt-Head themselves have become beloved characters, with their iconic laugh and catchphrases becoming instantly recognizable.

Who's In the Cast of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2?

Mike Judge voices both Beavis and Butt-Head. Beavis, with his signature large, blonde pompadour, is frequently the target of both physical and verbal confrontations. But don't let his lower intelligence level fool you - he has a knack for surprising people with his moments of unexpected brilliance. And then there's Butt-Head - with a slightly higher intelligence level (but let's not make a big deal about it), he's the one who often takes charge of their antics. He can be a bit too confident in his outrageous stunts, but he's also the one who keeps his cool when things get dicey.

Besides the main duo, Judge serves as the voice for other characters that pop up throughout the series, such as Principal McVicker, Coach Bradley Buzzcut, and Tom Anderson.

More Beavis and Butt-Head Projects That You Can Watch Now

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

A feature-length film adaptation of the popular animated TV series, the movie follows Beavis and Butt-Head as they embark on a cross-country journey to find their stolen TV set. Along the way, they inadvertently get caught up in a diabolical plot to smuggle biological weapons into the United States. Mistaken for government agents, the duo is sent on a mission to Las Vegas to stop the criminal mastermind behind the plot. With their usual antics and misadventures, Beavis and Butt-Head find themselves in outrageous situations.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (2022)

Get ready to blast off with Beavis and Butt-Head in their intergalactic adventure! In this movie, the dynamic duo is sent to space camp as a punishment by a juvenile court judge in 1998. But when they accidentally mistake a docking simulator for something else, they surprise everyone with their skills and are invited to join a space shuttle mission. Unfortunately, things don't go according to plan, and they end up being stranded in space. Through a series of hilarious events, they travel through a black hole and are transported to a strange and unfamiliar Earth in the year 2022.

