During Thursday's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ and mastermind and creator Mike Judge announced that the iconic duo will be returning from their hiatus for a new generation. The revival series premiered a first-look clip from one of the original new episodes, "The Special One," that found Beavis, sans Butt-head, struggling with his devotion to a literal dumpster fire.

After a little over a decade the two burnouts have returned to their couch, and to their chortling old antics. The clip's preview introduced a dumpster fire, which Beavis, who was naturally aimlessly wandering a dark alley, stumbled upon. Fists clenched with absolute mindless glee, he chuckles "Fire," as the flaming dumpster lovingly welcomes his "special one." We find out that fire and Beavis go way back, but when this seemingly-maniacal fire lord bids the slacker to run a mile on the track for his health, and to recycle the litter in the alley, Beavis begins to grow suspicious of its intentions. Immediately a hard line is drawn when the dumpster fire commands him to read Call of the Wild and write a two-page paper. Instead, Beavis has the fire entity extinguished.

The teaser reintroduced the dimwitted duo, rebranded as Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head. After over ten years, the episodes are entirely original, but the premise remains the same. Beavis and Butt-head will be as stupid as ever, with the same couch-critiques, but now they riff on Tik-Toks and Youtube videos. In "The Special One," the two of them comment on a guy explaining how to make tattoo ink in prison, quipping that it kinda makes them want to go to prison - wait until they see how to make a burrito in prison.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Judge said that fans would get to see Beavis and Butt-head's commentary on 2022 as two middle-aged men in a few episodes, saying:

"Writing that, once it clicked, it's been really fun for me. I always had a hard time imagining them getting from 15 to being middle-aged, that in-between part. But once they're just dumb old guys, that's always made sense to me."

Following the acclaimed release of Paramount+'s original Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, Judge is introducing these '90s legends to the modern world. With the same dumb wit, the two knucklehead teens will tackle a slew of new videos, but will still add their two cents to current music videos, as well. No one is safe in the all-new episodes. Anyone wanting to revisit or brush up on the lore of Beavis and Butt-Head can check out the original 1996 movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, also available to stream on Paramount+. A full library of the original series, remastered, will be available soon.

Judge, writer and director of 1999's Office Space, created these two boneheads back in the early '90s when they first appeared in a short film titled "Frog Baseball." The short was broadcast on MTV's animation showcase "Liquid Television," and after the stand-outs struck a chord with audiences, MTV commissioned an entire series. Judge's social commentary, from the eloquent mouths of two brash teens, ran for a total of seven seasons from 1993 to 1997, and received a wide following for their scathing satire.

Judge and MTV's brand-new series Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head, and the original, will premiere on August 4 on Paramount+.