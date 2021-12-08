The two Mike Mills directorial efforts from the 2010s, Beginners and 20th Century Women, are like watching memories flicker on the big screen. Both movies are about people recalling formative times in their lives, which are made up of mundane interactions that didn’t seem all that important at the time. In both films, Mills conveys the sense that we’re watching recollections of bygone years in unique ways. However, in the newest directorial effort from the filmmaker, C’mon C’mon, Mills confronts and portrays the complex emotions of living in the present, rather than the past.

In Beginners, for example, Ewan McGregor’s protagonist can change elements of the past, like the clothes his newly out of the closet father was wearing, at will. The evolving on-screen details indicate that what we’re watching are memories that can be molded at will. Meanwhile, 20th Century Women is told through bright vibrant colors and bursting rays of sunlight that allow these events in 1979 to look as glorious as possible. They may not have looked so pristine and vibrant at the moment, but we tend to look at our past with rose-colored glasses. Mills reflects that by letting the production design and costumes of 20th Century Women convey a nostalgic vibrancy. Both of these Mills’ projects tap into deeply real emotions and experiences. The road to those destinations, though, is paved with visions of the past.

C’mon C’mon is both in line with and a departure from his last two works. The restrained tone of a typical Mike Mills movie is preserved, while brief montages of memories from the two lead characters reflect his fascination with how the past molds our present selves. But primarily, this is a production that’s more fascinated with living in the here and now. C’mon C’mon proves as emotionally impactful as other works Mills. However, several details indicate how this project is about depicting the present-day events that will become the kind of wistful memories that define Beginners and 20th Century Women.

For starters, there’s the fact that C’mon C’mon is told in an entirely monochromatic color scheme. Typically done for period pieces, to reflect how most films or TV shows were aired in older eras, C’mon C’mon is an anomaly to this norm since it’s firmly set in 2021. It’s also a contrast to the immense vibrancy of the color palette of 20th Century Women. However, the 2016 film used colors to reflect how we envision our past, the way the fumes of nostalgia can make even ordinary objects seem like they glisten with bright colors.

C’mon C’mon, meanwhile, chronicles Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) taking care of his nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), a situation that forces the two to get to know one another. Their relationship is complicated and not tinged by a wistful reflective lens. We’re watching the messiness of their budding dynamic bloom in real-time. A super colorful aesthetic just wouldn’t fit for this rapport. The monochromatic coloring subtly indicates that this is a tale grounded in the here and now. When Jesse recalls these memories as an adult, he can imbue them with colors to match his feelings about these experiences. But not now. Not in the span of his life chronicled in C’mon C’mon.

That sense of uncertainty informing the black-and-white coloring is also apparent in dialogue throughout the whole movie, including in Jesse’s mom, Viv (Gaby Hoffman), trying to get her son’s father much-needed medical help. There is no voice-over here from an older Viv to reassure viewers how things are going to play out. Instead, the scenario is presented with fraught and realistic obstacles that keep prolonging the time Viv must be away from her child. We all live with a quiet sense of the unknown lingering over our heads as we go about our day-to-day lives. C’mon C’mon employs that just as thoughtfully as 20th Century Women masterfully utilized a reflective gaze.

The realistic tendencies that inform the present-day lens of C’mon C’mon are also felt in recurring interview segments throughout the story. Johnny works as a documentarian, with his current job entailing him interviewing real kids from throughout the country and asking them various questions. The adolescents we see him talking to throughout the film are not precocious child actors, but real people who live in places like New York City and New Orleans. Their answers are not polished pieces of dialogue, but just off-the-cuff responses conjured up on a dime.

There’s a rawness and casual insightfulness to the responses from the real people in C’mon C’mon. Employing this approach with non-professional actors further reinforces that we’re watching natural events play out as they’re happening rather than memories that can be altered through the power of a reflective gaze. The presence of non-professional actors even extends to the adult supporting characters, with Johnny’s co-worker, Roxanne, being portrayed by professional radio journalist, Molly Webster. Even when kids aren’t on-screen, C’mon C’mon is accentuating a sense of everyday reality that could only come from living in the moment.

Even throwaway lines of dialogue here solidify the feature’s emphasis on the present. Early on, a moment of Jesse fiddling around with Johnny’s recording equipment underneath some train tracks leads to Johnny remarking on the importance of recording as an art form. To this man’s mind, recording means you’ve encased something forever, it can never be forgotten. Jamie brushes this off as he runs around finding loud things to record. But to the viewer, Johnny’s comment makes it clear that recording is his way of ensuring the existence of the memories that define films like 20th Century Women.

Meanwhile, one of the final scenes of the film sees Johnny recounting to Viv a story about how Jesse, after a memorable night in New York City, grew quietly concerned about whether he’d remember these events when he got older. The level of control exuded by McGregor in the flashback segments of Beginners is absent at this moment, replaced by a child’s debilitating concern over even having memories to preserve. Luckily, tying back to his earlier line of dialogue, Johnny reassures him that he’ll hold onto these special nights with his recordings and his own personal memories.

This detail ties into another unique element of C’mon C’mon: its recognition of the future. This concept is not foreign to prior Mike Mills movies, especially 20th Century Women. But the unique manifestation of the future is how it’s as uncertain for the audience as it is for the characters. We eventually got to see where the primary characters of 20th Century Women wound up in that film’s closing moments. In C’mon C’mon, though, uncertainty over the future, whether it’s over clinging to memories or coping with a rocky relationship with your father, plagues nearly every scene. The present is as much defined by anxiety over what’s to come as it is over what’s happening now.

Being cognizant of the future's inherently daunting nature informs so much of C’mon C’mon, including the interview segments, where kids are asked what they think the world will look like decades from now. There aren’t easy answers to be found here in terms of how to cope with stress over the future, but C’mon C’mon does feel oddly comforting in how it normalizes that anxiety. A critical third-act scene between Johnny and Jesse involving extended shouting is centered on how it’s OK to feel scared, sad, or any other emotion about the future. By confronting how what’s come impacts the here and now, C’mon C’mon adds further fascinating layers to its utilization of the present.

There’s a version of C’mon C’mon that could’ve filtered the story of Johnny and Jamie through a reflective lens, and it probably would’ve been beautiful in its own right. But by adhering to the present, and through using tangible realism to emphasize that quality, Mike Mills doesn’t just differentiate C’mon C’mon from prior masterpieces like 20th Century Women. He creates an enormously touching tale about what kind of events in the here-and-now tend to shape us as human beings. Living in the present can be so scary, but it can also be full of rewarding experiences, like the dynamic between Johnny and Jamie.

Mills has already proven he’s a champion at chronicling the past. With C’mon C’mon, he also proves impressive at rooting himself in the present.

