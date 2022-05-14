Myers also explains why he has only taken on smaller roles the past decade.

With The Pentaverate now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Mike Myers and director Tim Kirkby about making the six-episode comedy series. Created by Myers, the series follows a Canadian journalist who uncovers a secret society that has been influencing world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.

As you may have seen in the trailers, Myers plays eight different roles ranging from a far-right radio host to an ex-Russian oligarch, to a former Australian media mogul. The Pentaverate also stars Ken Jeong, Debi Mazar, Lydia West, Rob Lowe, Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Lowe, Maria Menounos, and is narrated by Jeremy Irons.

During the interview, Myers and Kirkby talked about how the series happened, why Myers wanted Kirkby to helm the series and the way he added to the episodes, why Myers likes working with people from England, the first thing you should watch if you’ve never seen their work, how The Six Million Dollar Man theme and Sasquatch ended up in the series, and how they got a Billie Eilish song in episode four. In addition, Myers explains why he has only taken on smaller roles the past decade.

Image via Netflix

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Mike Myers and Tim Kirby

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done before, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

Why Myers wanted to have Kirby direct The Pentaverate.

Myers explains why he has only taken on smaller roles the past decade.

Myers reveals it was his wife that convinced to work on the show and how Netflix agreed to make it.

How Kirby added to the series.

Why Myers likes working with people from England.

Whose idea was it for The Six Million Dollar Man theme for Sasquatch?

Was it tough getting Billie Eilish to let you use her song in episode four?

