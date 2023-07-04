From the early nineties and well into the late aughts', Mike Myers was one of the biggest names in not just comedy but in the film industry as a whole. It shouldn't be too surprising either, Myers' name was all over the place, from his legendary run on Saturday Night Live to being the name behind iconic comedies such as the Wayne's World movies and the Austin Powers trilogy, and of course, he was the voice behind one of the most successful animated film franchises of all-time: Shrek. Slowly but surely, Myers started appearing less and less on-screen, talks of a fourth Austin Powers movie have been ongoing for nearly two decades now, and DreamWorks has already confirmed that they're working on a fifth Shrek film. Still, everything seems to hinge on the fact on whether Myers would want to do these projects.

Related:'So I Married An Axe Murderer' Gets 4K Blu-ray Release for 30th Anniversary

How Was Mike Myers Initially Cast in Saturday Night Live?

Image via NBC

Myers began acting as a child, appearing in commercials alongside celebrities like Gilda Radner and guest-starring in TV shows like King of Kensington and The Littlest Hobo. Once he graduated from high school, Myers began working with the Canadian improv comedy troupe The Second City in 1982, and in 1985 he moved overseas and became one of the founding members of the UK-based improv group The Comedy Store Players. Upon returning to his hometown of Toronto in 1986, Myers made appearances on the Citytv series City Limits, where he originated his iconic role as Wayne Campbell. Upon catching the attention of Lorne Michaels, Myers was hired as a cast member on Saturday Night Live without even an audition or meeting Michaels in person.

Myer's made his debut on the sketch comedy series in January 1989, where he also brought along his popular City Limits character Wayne Campbell. It wasn't before long that Myers made his big-screen debut with Wayne's World in February 1992, once again reprising his role as Wayne alongside Dana Carvey as his best friend, Garth Algar.

Everything Mike Myers Accomplished As a Movie Star

Image via New Line Cinema

Wayne's World ended up being a massive success both financially and critically, and it ended up being the tenth highest-grossing film of 1992, making $183.1 million worldwide off of a $20 million budget. The film remains the highest-grossing film based on an SNL sketch. In 1993, Myers continued his SNL run and appeared in two more feature films, So I Married an Axe Murderer and Wayne's World 2. So I Married an Axe Murderer received mixed reviews from critics and was a box office bomb, making $11.5 million off of a $20 million budget. However, the film ended up garnering a cult following, which would later lead to future projects from Myers. Wayne's World 2 fared better than So I Married an Axe Murder, both critically and financially, but still could not meet the commercial success of its predecessor, making $72 million worldwide off of a $40 million budget. Myers would continue his run on SNL for two more years, leaving the show in 1995, and decided to take a break from acting.

In 1997 Myers made his comeback to acting in a big way by writing, producing, and starring in the James Bond spoof Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. In the film, Myers took on the roles of the titular spy from the 60s and his arch-nemesis Dr. Evil. The comedy won over the hearts of critics and proved to be a modest success at the box office, making $53.8 million domestically off of a budget of $16.5 million. However, the film gained word-of-mouth upon its release on VHS and DVD. The following year Myers veered into more dramatic territory with supporting roles in 54 and Pete's Meteor, while neither film was successful, Myers still did receive some acclaim for his role in the 54 where he played Steve Rubell, the founder of the New York disco club Studio 54. He also appeared in the indie mockumentary The Thin Pink Line.

The following year was a massive success for Myers when he reprised his roles as Austin Powers and Dr. Evil in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Loved Me. The sequel made $54.9 million during its opening weekend and broke numerous records, including having the biggest opening for a film released in June (surpassing Batman Forever), the biggest opening weekend for a comedy film, and becoming the first sequel to ever outgross its predecessor in a single weekend, The film ended its run with $206 million domestically and $312 million worldwide, making it the fourth highest grossing film of 1999, domestically. Myers' would once again return to the franchise in 2002 with Austin Powers in Goldmember, which proved to be another big hit at the box office.

In 2001 Myers voiced the title role in DreamWork's iconic animated comedy Shrek, a role that was initially intended for fellow SNL alum Chris Farley. Shrek became a massive hit with critics and audiences alike, making $491.8 million at the worldwide box office off of a budget of $60 million. The film became the fourth highest-grossing film of 2001, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Myers reprised the role for three additional sequels, a theme park attraction (Shrek 4-D), and two television specials (Shrek the Halls and Scared Shrekless).

In 2003 Myers starred in the title role in the big-budget live-action adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, with Universal hoping to recreate the success of the Jim Carrey-led film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Unfortunately, the film ended up being a flop, both critically and financially, and the sequel for the film, The Cat in the Hat Comes Back, was canceled.

In 2008, Myers hoped to recapture the magic he brought with Austin Powers and Wayne's World with the comedy film The Love Guru, which he co-wrote, produced, and starred in. The film was made on a budget of $62 million, given a prime summer release date, and had an extensive marketing push. The film ended up being widely panned by critics and was a massive flop at the box office, making only $40.9 million worldwide.

After the fallout from The Love Guru, Myers had a small role in Quentin Tarantino's World War II film Inglourious Basterds as British general Ed Fenech and voiced the role of Shrek two more times with Shrek Forever After and in Scared Shrekless.

What Is Mike Myers Doing Now?

Image via IMDB

Myers has not led a feature film since The Love Guru, and he backed away from appearing in front of the camera outside of appearances on the television specials Monty Python Live (Mostly) in 2014 and Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. In 2013, Myers made his directorial debut with the documentary film Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon, which focused on his longtime friend Shep Gordon, a talent manager in Hollywood. He also appeared in two documentary films in 2015, Being Canadian and I Am Chris Farley.

In 2017 Myers began his pseudo-comeback where he played the fictional host Tommy Maitland in a reboot of The Gong Show, uncredited for the first season, and finally credited and listed as an executive producer on the second season. The series was ultimately canceled after its second season.

In 2018 Myers had a supporting role in the noir thriller Terminal where he starred alongside Margot Robbie, and he made a brief but memorable appearance in the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody as Ray Foster, a fictional EMI executive.

In 2022, Myers wrote and executive produced the Netflix miniseries The Pentaverate, which was inspired by a gag from So I Married an Axe Murderer. Later in that same year, Myers had a small role in the star-studded David O. Russell film Amsterdam where he reunited with Robbie.

In May 2022 Myers gave a small update on Austin Powers 4 during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show.

"I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist. [That's a] non-confirmed confirmation confirmation

Myers will also reportedly reprise his role as Shrek in the currently untitled fifth film.

Related:'Shrek 5': Release Window, Returning Cast, Spin-Offs, and Everything We Know So Far About the Return to Far, Far, Away

Mike Myers Time Off Set

Myers began dating scenic artist Kelly Tisdale in 2006, and the two later tied the knot in 2010. They share three kids together.

In his spare time, Myers is an avid Dungeons & Dragons player and took part in the Worldwide Dungeons & Dragons Game Day in 2006.

He is also a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team and the soccer team Liverpool FC. In 2016, Myers published his first book, a memoir titled Canada,