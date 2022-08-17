Going toe-to-toe with a professional boxer is a difficult feat. Getting a knockout against one is even more difficult. For professional boxer Mike Tyson, it was just another day on the job. The heavyweight boxer known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet” amassed 44 career knockouts to go along with 50 wins in a total of 58 fights. Say what you will about the oft-maligned figure, but few would be courageous enough to step into the ring with him in his prime. Now Iron Mike is getting a biopic from Hulu. The 8-episode limited series will offer a closer look at Tyson’s life and career, including many of the moments that have made the boxer infamous outside the ring. Starring Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson, the series is set to premiere Thursday, August 25th, 2022. Check out everything we know so far about Mike, the sports biopic series from Hulu that covers Mike Tyson’s personal life and career.

Watch the Mike Trailer

Hulu released the teaser for Mike on June 8, 2022. The teaser starts off in a dramatic fashion, opening with a behind-the-back shot of an adult Tyson in a tanned suit sitting in a dim-lit dressing room illuminated by a rectangle of light bulbs around a vanity. The trailer flashes to a young and bloodied pre-adult Mike Tyson squaring up for a street fight, then to Tyson as a young adult mid-fight in the ring. He launches a slow-motion left hook to the jaw of an opponent, surrounded by flashing lights and yelling fans. Blood starts to fly from the mouth of his opponent, and this shot highlights the brutality of the boxing world and Tyson’s ruthless knockout-oriented fighting style.

Rhodes’ Tyson isn’t the only person who is featured in the teaser. We also see a number of other prominent figures in Tyson’s life. One of the most notable appearances is that of Cus D’Amato, Mike’s boxing manager and trainer. Played by Harvey Keitel (Lansky), D’Amato was instrumental in shaping Tyson into the larger-than-life persona that he would later take on. In the trailer, he encourages Tyson to “embrace your villainy.” We see Russell Hornsby (Fences) as fight promoter Don King, who also had a checkered history within the boxing world. We importantly get a few glimpses of Laura Harrier (Hollywood) portraying Tyson’s first wife Robin Givens, dressed glamorously in a fur-lined jacket and coifed hair, she is a striking figure.

Hulu later dropped the full trailer for the miniseries on July 20, 2022, which gave us a better glimpse of the series. It hits on many of the same notes and scenes from the teaser. It contains a monologue from Tyson where he exclaims “Who am I? People just see an animal. They call me a savage. I'm the most vicious ruthless champion there's ever been,” before going on to play into people’s vision of him as a monster by saying “I want your heart, I want to eat your children.” This trailer alludes to Tyson’s run-ins with the law and stints in jail, and we see Tyson getting his mugshot taken while wearing an orange jumpsuit. An ensuing scene of Givens in a courtroom underscores that this series will not shy away from what some might call the darker side of Tyson’s character. We even get a flash of a mid-fight scene where Tyson looks to be inching his mouth closer to his opponent. Could this be their depiction of Tyson going in for the most infamous bite in boxing history? The trailer ends with a striking scene of Tyson in bleach-white boxers. He is shirtless, standing outside holding a chained white tiger laying at his feet.

It seems like the series' cinematography is going to match the larger-than-life persona. The camerawork features slow-motion, panning shots, and close-ups of Tyson’s face. The costume work and the set design are other aspects of the series that seem to stand out here. If anything, the set design represents the larger-than-life persona, while the camera does the job of peeling back the layers and revealing the man underneath. If the grandeur of both the trailer and the teaser is any indicator of what viewers have in store, then we are definitely in line for a wild ride.

Mike is set to premiere in the US on Hulu on Thursday, August 25th, and will feature a total of 8 episodes.

Who Is in the Cast for Mike?

Mike Tyson will be played by none other than actor Trevante Rhodes. Rhodes is best known for his performance as Chiron in Barry Jenkins' Academy Award-winning film Moonlight. He has since gone on to star in films like Bird Box, The Predator, 12 Strong, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Other than the aforementioned Rhodes, Hornsby, Harrier, and Keitel, the film features Li Eubanks (All Rise), Scott Macdonald (Queen Sugar), Kale Browne (Days of Our Lives), and BJ Minor (After Laughter) as a teenage Tyson.

Who Is Behind Mike?

The series comes from creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers. Rogers is known for the dark comedy biopic I, Tonya about Tonya Harding, which starred Margot Robbie. Similarly, that film focused on a star athlete whose psychological turmoil and personal trauma impacted their standing within their sport. Rogers teams up with showrunner Karin Gist, known for her work as an executive producer on the drama series Our Kind of People.

What Is the Plot of Mike?

Here is the official synopsis for the series courtesy of Hulu: